5 best shows like 'The Four Seasons' to stream right now

If you fell in love with the heartfelt humor and midlife chaos of “The Four Seasons” on Netflix, you’re probably already looking for your next smart, relationship-driven binge.

I’m not surprised this show has claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix, given its stacked cast. At the heart of the story are three couples: Kate and Jack (Tina Fey and Will Forte), Nick and Anne (Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny and Claude (Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani).

Things start to shift when Nick and Anne separate, and Nick brings his new, much younger girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) along on their seasonal trips.

So, what to watch after you’ve powered through all eight episodes? Whether you’re craving more ensemble casts or clever, character-driven comedy, we’ve rounded up five shows like “The Four Seasons” to stream right now.

‘Friends from College’

“Friends from College” is perhaps most similar in tone to “The Four Seasons.” It revolves around a group of college friends navigating the challenges of adulthood, relationships and unresolved past dynamics.

The show follows six friends — Ethan (Keegan-Michael Key), Lisa (Cobie Smulders), Sam (Annie Parisse), Nick (Nat Faxon), Marianne (Jae Suh Park), and Max (Fred Savage) — who are now in their 40s but find themselves grappling with the same emotional baggage from their younger years.

Both shows delve into how the past can continue to shape adult life, with “Friends from College” specifically focusing on the tension that arises when old friendships are re-examined in adulthood.

Stream it on Netflix

‘The White Lotus’

Most people have heard of “The White Lotus” by now, and if you haven’t, it’s seriously worth the hype. The HBO hit is a sharp, satirical dramedy that follows wealthy guests and hotel staff at a luxury resort, with each season set in a different exotic location.

What starts as a glamorous vacation quickly spirals into chaos as secrets come to light, tensions rise and someone ends up dead. It’s equal parts darkly funny, uncomfortable, and addictive.

While “The Four Seasons” doesn’t veer into murder mystery territory, it shares a similar vibe when it comes to peeling back the layers of long-standing relationships. Both shows explore the messiness of privilege, the cracks in seemingly perfect lives, and how a change in scenery can bring buried emotions to the surface.

Stream it on Max

‘Catastrophe’

“Catastrophe” is an overlooked show that’s absolutely worth watching. This sharp British comedy follows an American man, Rob (Rob Delaney), and an Irish woman, Sharon (Sharon Horgan), who have a one-night stand that unexpectedly leads to a pregnancy.

They decide to give a real relationship a shot, and from there, we get a brutally honest, hilarious, and sometimes messy look at love, marriage, and parenthood.

Of course, “Catastrophe” doesn’t feature an A-list cast, but it does focus on the realities of adult relationships. Both shows ditch the fantasy in favor of something more grounded and relatable, using humor to explore how people grow (or don’t) over time. It will feel like a perfectly chaotic companion to “The Four Seasons.”

Stream it on Prime Video

‘The Office’

If you’re a fan of ensemble comedies, “The Office” is an absolute must-watch (everyone and their mom has heard of or watched this).

Starring Steve Carell in what is arguably his most iconic role as the bumbling but lovable Michael Scott, the show is set in the mundane world of Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Alongside Carell, the show features a hilarious cast including Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and B.J. Novak. “The Office” has become a favorite for many for its unique mockumentary style and memorable characters, and it remains a go-to for fans of workplace comedy with a big, lovable cast.

Stream it on Peacock

‘Life & Beth’

“Life & Beth” is a refreshing comedy-drama, with Amy Schumer playing Beth, a woman who’s forced to reassess everything after a sudden tragedy shakes up her life.

Beth is a successful wine distributor in New York City, who appears to have it all — a thriving career and a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Matt. However, her seemingly perfect life is upended when a sudden incident forces her to confront her past. Through flashbacks to her teenage years, Beth begins to understand how her experiences shaped the person she has become and who she aspires to be.

Schumer is joined by a fantastic cast, including Michael Cera and Susannah Flood, who all bring their own charm to the story. Like “The Four Seasons,” it’s a great balance of comedy and real emotional moments, making it easy to get hooked while rooting for Beth as she navigates the messiness of life.

Stream it on Hulu