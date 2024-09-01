Prime Video just got one of the best dark thrillers ever — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video has just added a glut of new movies to kick off the month, and while there are plenty of worthwhile picks in the list, the one that really stood out to me was “Drag Me to Hell”.

This dark thriller was released in the spring of 2009, and I remember renting it from Blockbuster Video (remember when people used to rent DVDs?) just a few months later, and being practically glued to my seat as each sinister twist and turn unfolded.

Directed by Sam Raimi, who cut his teeth on the horror and dark thriller genres before helming his beloved “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Drag Me to Hell’ is a supremely confident thriller that tells a chilling tale, and tells it expertly well. And, while I’m eager to avoid spoilers, let’s just say the ending is so shocking that it’s still rattling around my brain a whole decade and a half later.

If you’re looking for a movie on Prime Video this weekend that will have you wide-eyed in shock (and definitely not checking your phone out of boredom), then “Drag Me to Hell” should be in your watchlist. Here’s what you need to know about this dark thriller…

What is ‘Drag Me to Hell’ about?

Drag Me to Hell Official Trailer #1 - Justin Long, Alison Lohman Movie (2009) HD - YouTube Watch On

“Drag Me to Hell” is a dark fable that warns of the consequences of making selfish decisions for the wrong reasons, and centers on a young woman who makes a fateful choice that sends her world spiraling downward into a living nightmare.

Christine Brown (Alison Loham) works as a loan officer in an L.A. bank. Currently competing for a promotion against a co-worker, she attempts to impress her boss by ruthlessly denying an old woman’s request for an extension on her home loan. This proves to be the biggest mistake of Christine’s life, and the catalyst for sheer terror.

The old woman (Lorna Raver) puts a curse on Christine, warning her that she will face days of torment before being dragged to hell to face eternal damnation. Initially dismissive, as Christine starts to experience strange and horrifying events, she is forced to accept that the clock is ticking and seeks out a psychic to save her soul before it's too late.

‘Drag Me to Hell’ is a tense (and super chilling) thriller

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

Let’s be frank, the premise of “Drag Me to Hell” is pretty darn spooky. This thriller definitely mixes in a lot of horror elements, so if you are frightened easily, or can’t tolerate the odd jump scare, then you might want to skip this flick. But if you like your thrillers to excite and fright you, this movie will be right up your alley.

Like all good dark thrillers should, “Drag Me to Hell” does an excellent job of ramping up the tension. Once Christine has been cursed things start generally quite tame, but as the movie builds towards its jaw-dropping ending (Which, don't worry, I’m still not going to spoil!), Sam Raimi gets seriously creative, and you might even find your own palm sweating and heart racing as Christine becomes increasingly desperate.

While “Drag Me to Hell” is very dark, it also thrives on a real sense of horrific fun. Raimi strikes a masterful tonial balance that mixes genuine horror, thriller-style story-telling and dark comedy. It’s a fantastic mixture and allows “Drag Me to Hell” to delight on multiple levels. It’s a shame we’ve not seen Raimi fully return to this genre since, although his “Doctor Strange” sequel did have a few enjoyable dark elements.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

“Drag Me to Hell” was a critical darling upon release and over the last 15 years, it has become a real cult-favorite. It holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 270 reviews. Anthony Quinn of the Independent called it, “Cheap, nasty and rather magnificent.”

Chris Hewitt of Empire Magazine declared the movie “thrilling and often hilarious” noting that “it’s good to see one of Hollywood's most inventive directors fully reinvigorated.”

Stream ‘Drag Me to Hell’ on Prime Video right now

It’s hard to believe that “Drag Me to Hell” turned 15 back in May (that makes me feel old), but even after all these years, this dark tale has lost none of its spark. In 2024, it remains one of the very best dark thrillers ever made, and if you have a Prime Video subscription, and can handle your scares, you should stream it right now.

Looking for the perfect companion movie for a double feature? A seriously intense thriller that wasn’t available to stream for a year has just returned, and it’s also a must-watch. Plus, Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming thriller directed by Anna Kendrick.