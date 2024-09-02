Netflix just got my favorite classic thriller movie of all time — and it's 97% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix, one of the best streaming services, has just added some really notable movies to its platform, and that includes the classic "Jaws." As someone who loves a good thriller, seeing Spielberg’s legendary shark trilogy on another big streamer makes me very happy.

Re-watching "Jaws" is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but also a reminder of why it’s considered one of the greatest movies ever made. The suspense, the unforgettable score and the iconic scenes all come together to create a viewing experience that still thrills, even decades later. For anyone who cherishes classic cinema or simply wants to experience a masterpiece of tension and adventure, now is the perfect time to dive into this jaw-dropping movie on Netflix.

If you’ve heard of "Jaws" but somehow haven’t watched it, here’s everything to know about this very intense shark tale.

What is 'Jaws' about?

Jaws Official Trailer #1 - Richard Dreyfuss, Steven Spielberg Movie (1975) HD - YouTube Watch On

"Jaws" is a seminal thriller set in the fictional coastal town of Amity Island, where the idyllic summer atmosphere is shattered by a series of brutal shark attacks. As the body count rises and the town’s tourism-driven economy is threatened, Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), becomes increasingly desperate to protect the residents and visitors.

Brody teams up with marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), who brings scientific expertise to the table, and the grizzled shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw), who has a personal vendetta against the great white shark. Together, they go on a high-stakes mission to track down and kill the enormous predator.

'Jaws' will always be a powerful, well-made thriller

"Jaws" will always hold a special place in my heart as a shining example of what makes a thriller truly powerful and unforgettable. Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic has the perfect mixture of suspense, emotional character development and special effects that were really good for their time. There’s just something incredibly exciting about how Spielberg creates ominosity surrounding a very ferocious shark.

John Williams’ haunting score is another aspect of the movie that heightens the story. Every time I hear those augural notes, it instantly brings back the visceral excitement of watching the movie unfold, knowing that danger is just beneath the surface of the water — literally.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s a particular scene that really highlights the masterful craft behind this movie. It’s when Chief Brody first realizes the gravity of the shark threat. After the initial attacks, he’s sitting on the beach with his family, trying to enjoy a seemingly ordinary day. Suddenly, the camera zooms in on his face as he notices a suspicious barrel floating in the water, a subtle hint that something is off. The tension builds as he becomes increasingly paranoid, his anxiety mirrored by the movie’s haunting soundtrack. It’s a brilliant piece of filmmaking that makes "Jaws" a timeless thriller.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Of course, critics and audiences love this movie considering it has a very high score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes . London Evening Standard’s Alexander Walker said: "One of the few films around that actually do the work they promise. It'll unsettle you, make you jump, strain your expectations like a fishing line."

Meanwhile, Derek Malcolm from the Guardian stated that it’s a "splendidly shrewd cinematic equation which not only gives you one or two very nasty turns when you least expect them but, possibly more important, knows when to make you think another's coming without actually providing it."

Stream 'Jaws' on Netflix right now

If you want to see an incredible movie full of suspense and great filmmaking, you need to watch "Jaws" on Netflix right now (even if you’ve already seen it a thousand times). This movie has a thrilling story featuring an iconic villainous shark, making it a classic that will never get old.

Not feeling it? Check out this thriller movie that has finally come to streaming after a year. You can also watch some of the best thriller movies currently available on Netflix.

Stream "Jaws" on Netflix now.