Netflix just got one of the best action-packed horror movies of all time — you need to stream it right now

I have a confession to make: I'm a sucker for a good zombie movie, and "World War Z" is hands down one of the best I’ve ever seen. Yes, it might not have an incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that rating doesn’t always represent a movie’s true worth.

So, when I heard that Netflix added this action-packed horror gem to its library, I knew I had to dive back into the chaos and intensity that this movie manages to deliver. Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Gerry Lane, a man racing against time to save his family and the world from a relentless zombie pandemic, is both gripping and emotionally charged. What more could you want?

If you somehow haven’t experienced the thrill and terror of "World War Z," now is the perfect time to stream it and see why it’s a must-watch on one of the best streaming services. Here are more details on this action-packed horror movie (and why I like it so much).

What is 'World War Z' about?

"World War Z" is an intense action-horror movie that explores the catastrophic consequences of a global zombie pandemic. The story follows Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), a former United Nations investigator who is thrust back into action when a mysterious virus begins transforming humans into aggressive, fast-moving zombies.

As the infection spreads rapidly, toppling cities and nations, Lane is tasked with finding a way to stop the epidemic and save humanity. His journey takes him to various parts of the world, including South Korea, Israel, and Wales, as he searches for clues about the origin of the virus and potential solutions.

The movie is notable for its large-scale set pieces and impressive visual effects, including scenes of massive zombie hordes swarming over city walls and piling on top of each other to reach their targets. Yes, the tension and action is relentless, as Lane faces not only the undead but also the challenges of navigating a world in total chaos.

'World War Z' works as a genuinely creepy zombie thriller

If someone were to ask me to describe "World War Z" in just a few words, I would probably say: "It’s a creepy zombie thriller." This mainly comes down to the fast-moving zombies, which heighten the sense of danger and urgency. Plus, the movie’s global scale adds to its creepiness by showing the outbreak spreading rapidly across different countries. Scenes of mass hysteria, collapsing infrastructure and desperate survival attempts make this movie that much more realistic.

Of course, with it being a zombie movie, it has some pretty intense action sequences, with moments like the initial outbreak in Philadelphia and the escape from South Korea. The protagonist, Gerry Lane, is thrown into a very scary situation when he has to protect his wife and children from the savage zombies.

"World War Z" also uses silence and sound strategically to build tension (much like "A Quiet Place"), with quiet moments often shattered by sudden zombie attacks. Aside from the sheer chaos, the movie also focuses on human drama — families being torn apart, life-or-death decisions and the emotional toll of the apocalypse. This is what I love about "World War Z" since it manages to make a horror story emotionally impactful.

Talking about emotions — the core of “World War Z” is deeply rooted in Gerry’s relationship with his family. His primary concern is the safety and well-being of his wife, Karin (Mireille Enos), and their two daughters. From the outset, this movie establishes the strong bond Gerry shares with his family, especially during the scene where chaos erupts in Philadelphia. Every decision he makes is influenced by his desire to ensure his family’s survival and reunite with them.

Stream 'World War Z' on Netflix now

You really should experience one of the most thrilling and intense zombie movies ever made. Having seen it more than once, I know this is a movie to recommend to anyone (yes, even those who may not enjoy horror as much).

"World War Z" is an action-packed horror movie that genuinely delivers non-stop suspense and emotion, making it a standout in the genre. Whether you’re a fan of a good zombie thriller or just looking for a gripping movie to watch in the next few days, "World War Z" is definitely worth a go.

