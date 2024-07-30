This Netflix movie is the perfect watch if you're excited for '28 Years Later' — stream it now

If you're anything like me, the news that "28 Years Later" has wrapped production and is set to release in June 2025 has you eagerly counting down the days.

I really like the "28 Days Later" franchise, so naturally I've been on the lookout for something to fill the void in the meantime. That's when I found "Cargo" again on Netflix, and let me tell you, it’s the perfect watch to tide you over. This gripping movie offers a fresh take on the post-apocalyptic genre with its hauntingly beautiful Australian outback setting, unique spin on familiar tropes and compelling storyline.

So yes — it's a must-watch for anyone excited about the upcoming "28 Years Later" and craving more intense, thought-provoking zombie action. Here’s why you should watch it now on one of the best streaming services …

What is 'Cargo' about?

Cargo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Cargo" is an Australian post-apocalyptic thriller that centers around Andy (Martin Freeman), who is stranded in rural Australia with his infant daughter, Rosie, following a violent pandemic that has ravaged the country.

The virus transforms infected individuals into zombie-like creatures within 48 hours. After Andy is bitten, he realizes he has limited time to secure a safe future for Rosie. Desperate and determined, he goes on a dangerous and draining journey through the unforgiving outback, encountering various survivors, both hostile and friendly.

Throughout his quest, Andy is driven by his deep parental love and the urgent need to find a new guardian for his daughter. "Cargo" tells a genuinely beautiful story in a harrowing world, showing the lengths a parent will go to protect their child.

'Cargo' focuses on humanity’s survival

I remember seeing "Cargo" pop up on Netflix a few years back and clicking on it out of curiosity. At first glance, I assumed it was another generic zombie movie, but I didn’t expect to be proven wrong when "Cargo" brought a fresh perspective to the genre that greatly appealed to me as a fan of "28 Days Later".

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While both are set in harrowing, post-apocalyptic worlds overrun by zombie-like creatures, "Cargo" stands out by focusing more intimately on what it means to be human amidst such chaos.

Watching Freeman's character, Andy, navigate the desolate outback with his daughter, Rosie, is a truly emotional experience. Unlike typical zombie movies that emphasize sheer survival and action, "Cargo" delves into the emotional core of a father's love and sacrifice. Andy's journey isn't just about escaping the infected — it's about ensuring a future for his child, even as he faces his own impending doom.

This personal and heartfelt narrative reminded me of the strong aspects in "28 Days Later" and "28 Weeks Later," where the human stories and relationships drive the plot. Similarly, in "Cargo", Andy's desperation to find a safe haven for Rosie, coupled with his incredibly impressive determination, adds depth and relatable humanity.

Trust me, 'Cargo' should be your next watch

I'm not surprised that the announcement of "28 Years Later" coming out next year has me on the edge of my seat with anticipation. While waiting for the next chapter in this incredibly bleak world, I believe "Cargo" to be the perfect movie to calm my excitement and impatience.

The cinematography in "Cargo" is striking as it captures the vast, empty landscapes that serve as a stark reminder of the fictional pandemic's impact. The sweeping shots of the outback really show the loneliness and the enormity of Andy's journey. This visual storytelling is reminiscent of the tension that "28 Days Later" masterfully creates, and if you’re a fan of the franchise too, you probably agree.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another aspect that makes "Cargo" a must-watch is its really impressive take on the zombie trope. The movie introduces a unique infection timeline, giving the infected 48 hours before they fully transform. This new rule works for building suspense and urgency that keeps the anxiety flowing. I’m someone who loves anything zombie-related (seeing as "The Walking Dead" is my favorite TV show ever), so experiencing something new and fresh makes "Cargo" a standout.

Most of all, "Cargo" shares some of the best aspects found within the "28 Days Later" franchise — the tension, the desperation, but most importantly, the humanity that persists even when the world is falling apart.

Stream 'Cargo' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re still not convinced, maybe the critics will sway you. "Cargo" has 87% on Rotten Tomatoes , proving that others thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated this post-apocalyptic thriller too. Mark Kermode from Kermode & Mayo's Film Review also put it simply: “It's actually very powerful.”

So, as I count down the days until "28 Years Later" hits the big screen, "Cargo" serves as a perfect, emotionally rich and thrilling prelude. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, our connections and humanity are what truly matter.

Need more content? Here are the best movies and shows on Netflix to watch this week. You can also check out the top Netflix shows to watch right now.

Stream "Cargo" on Netflix right now.