Netflix just got one of my favorite movies of 2024 — Saoirse Ronan's never been better

"The Outrun" is an incredibly moving film which I don't think quite got the attention it deserved upon its release last year.

Now that it's come to one of the biggest streaming services in the business, I hope it gets way more buzz, chiefly because it boasts such a phenomenal lead performance.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, "The Outrun" adapts Amy Liptrot's memoir about her recovery from alcoholism for the big screen, transporting us to the wild landscape of Scotland's Orkney Islands for a look at one woman's battle with addiction.

The movie did earn some awards nods and won decent praise, but it nevertheless felt like a drama that flew under the radar. But as of today (March 18), you can now stream "The Outrun" on Netflix, and I really can't recommend this drama enough; it was one of my favorite watches of 2024.

Below, you can find a little more info about Netflix's new arrival, including why I (and many movie critics) think you should stream this powerful watch.

What is 'The Outrun' about?

THE OUTRUN - Official Trailer - Starring Saoirse Ronan and Paapa Essiedu - YouTube Watch On

"The Outrun" sketches the life of Rona (Saoirse Ronan), a woman who is fresh out of rehab and grappling with her past. Having spent over a decade living on the edge in London, Rona returns home to the Orkney Islands

Found off the northern coast of Scotland, the Orkneys are where she grew up. and as she reconnects with this dramatic landscape (worlds apart from her city life), she wrestles with her traumatic memories and some of the most challenging moments from her past whilst forging a new life.

In addition to Ronan, "The Outrun" also stars Paapa Essiedu, Saskia Reeves, Stephen Dillane, Nabil Elouahabi, and Izuka Hoyle, among others.

Why you should stream 'The Outrun' on Netflix

If quiet but powerful, emotional drama is your thing, then The Outrun" should be on your radar, if isn't already. Simply put, Fingscheidt's adaptation is a poignant depiction of addiction, elevated by a terrific lead performance.

By far and away the movie's best asset is Saoirse Ronan herself.

At all points of Rona's life, Ronan proves a magnetic lead, navigating this fraught journey and its many emotional states with ease. It's just the latest (and arguably, best) showcase of her on-screen talent, to date.

In recommending "The Outrun", I am aware it's a slow watch, and it comes with a potential barrier. Structurally, it plays out in a non-linear fashion, similar to other recent releases like "We Live in Time" and "Nickel Boys".

I know that this choice may well put viewers off. I'd urge you to persevere, though, as this decision is definitely in service of the story. In hopping back and forth, this non-linear structure only compounds the difference between Rona's new life and the chaotic memories and montages from her past.

It's not an easy watch, to be sure, but "The Outrun" is stirring viewing, boasting stunning cinematography and another winning turn from one of the best actors in the game.

If you want some more opinions, "The Outrun" currently holds an 82% critics' rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, indicating many viewers enjoyed what they'd watched.

Reviewing for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw gave "The Outrun" 4/5 stars, calling it a "painful, involving addiction-recovery drama" and specifically highlighting Ronan's work as "a considerable performance."

Vulture critic Bilge Ebiri was similarly effusive, arguing that "The Outrun" sees Ronan offering "one of her most transcendent performances" and calling the movie as a whole "first and foremost a visual and sonic experience".

Reviewing for TheWrap, though, Lex Briscuso argued that "The Outrun" was "muddled in execution", writing, "Overall, the story is admirable[...] but once the credits roll, the film starts to register as muddled a nd somewhat shapeless."

Not convinced "The Outrun" belongs on your watchlist? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix movies for more top streaming recommendations.