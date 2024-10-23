When is 'We Live in Time' coming to streaming?

John Crowley's moving romantic drama "We Live in Time" has to have been one of the most anticipated releases of the latter part of 2024.

The movie sees talented chef Almut (Florence Pugh) and breakfast cereal rep Tobias (Andrew Garfield) falling for one another and goes on to depict the highs (and lows) of their relationship over the course of an entire decade, showing these events in a nonlinear fashion.

The movie was finally released across the U.S. on October 18, 2024, after a limited release one week earlier, though would-be viewers in other parts of the world have a lot longer wait on their hands; for example, "We Live in Time" isn't showing in the U.K. until New Year's Day 2025.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that many romance fans are already trying to figure out when "We Live in Time" is coming to streaming. Here's all the latest info that we have on that front.

When is 'We Live in Time' streaming?

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to see "We Live in Time" (in the U.S., at least) is by heading to your nearest movie theater.

As with other new releases, after leaving theaters, "We Live in Time" will first be available to watch at home on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts such as Prime Video; if you're desperate to watch it at home ASAP, you'll have to buy or rent it there.

Unfortunately, distributor A24 has not yet confirmed when "We Live in Time" will be available to stream. However, we do at least know where it will be streaming: Max. That's owing to a deal that A24 inked with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring all their new releases to Max before any other service.

While we don't have an official "We Live in Time" streaming date, we can at least try to make a guess at what the release date might be, based on how long it took past A24 movies to land on Max.

Typically, it takes at least a few months for a new A24 movie to come to Max. Take "MaXXXine," for example. Ti West's horror thriller hit theaters on July 5 and became available to stream on Max 106 days later, on Friday, October 18. Meanwhile, it took Alex Garland's gripping drama "Civil War" 155 days to come to Max on September 13, while "I Saw the TV Glow" hit the streamer on Friday, September 20, 141 days after its May 3 release.

With that much variance between theatrical and streaming release dates, it's difficult to nail down a precise "We Live in Time" streaming date (without an official announcement). However, if we assume it'll take at least 100 days for John Crowley's romantic drama to hit Max, we can guess it won't be available to watch on the Warner Bros. streamer until sometime in 2025.

That's our best guess at the "We Live in Time" streaming date right now, but we'll be sure to update this article as and when we get more info from reputable sources, so keep checking back! In the meantime, why not check out the 5 movies like "We Live in Time" to plan your viewing while you wait?