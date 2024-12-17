Netflix just dropped the 'XO, Kitty' season 2 trailer — and it features a familiar face from 'To All the Boys'

Netflix has just shared the trailer for "XO, Kitty" season 2, and it confirms Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) will be reunited with a familiar face from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."

As you can see in the 'XO, Kitty' season 2 trailer below, Kitty's currently busy planning her next semester at KISS (and reflecting on all the drama that she went through). She wants to knuckle down and launch "Kitty 2.0," and as she navigates this new chapter, she'll be joined by her sister's boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

XO, Kitty: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Yes, she might feel a little bit less of an outsider with Peter on hand to remind her that she's, in his words, "Kitty Song frickin' Covey."

Speaking to Tudum, Centineo said this of his return: "Working with Anna again was amazing. She's so wonderfully talented, and her work ethic shows in every scene. Stepping back into the "To All the Boys" universe was a true joy, and I hope our incredible audience enjoys seeing Peter again as much as I did".

Excited for their reunion, and to see what else is in store for Kitty and co. next time now you've watched the trailer? You can stream "XO, Kitty" season 2 on Netflix on Thursday, January 16.

What else do we know about 'XO, Kitty' season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

"XO, Kitty" season 2 is all about Kitty's second semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). Following the events of last season, she's single and ready to dodge relationship drama ... while maybe making some time for casual dating along the way.

Netflix has promised the new season will bring fresh challenges Kitty's way, including a letter from her mother's past that will send her "on a wild journey". Plus, there's a handful of new characters joining the fold, in the forms of Stella (Audrey Huynj), Praveena (Sasha Bhasin) and Jin (Joshua Lee), broadening Kitty's social circle beyond all the usual suspects who're along for the ride.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Need something to stream while you wait for "XO, Kitty" to return? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for plenty more Netflix recommendations.