Netflix just dropped a trailer for its new revenge thriller — and there's a big problem

Netflix has just dropped a trailer for the streamer's new live-action manga adaptation, "Bet".

Based on the popular manga "Kakegurui" by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura, the new TV series is created by "Warrior Nun’s" Simon Barry. It follows Yumeko (played by Miku Martineau), as she seeks revenge at a prestigious public school. Watch the trailer below:

Bet | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

To be clear, I'm no manga/anime expert, and I haven't checked out "Kakegurui" before. The campy vibe and action look like they could be fun, though my first impression isn't the one Netflix needs to worry about.

Indeed, going by the reaction I've seen from fans online, it looks like the streaming service has taken a big gamble on "Bet" — you can find out why below.

What is 'Bet' about?

(Image credit: Ramona Diaconescu/Netflix)

"Bet" invites us inside the halls of St. Dominic's Prep, an elite private school where the children of "CEOS, dictators and crime lords" (as the trailer puts it), learn how to rule the world.

Underground gambling determines the school's social hierarchy; the very best of whom get to sit on the Student Council.

Our tale revolves around a new transfer student and compulsive gambler, Yumeko. Her gambling prowess puts her in the crosshairs of the Council... but she's on a secret quest for revenge that threatens to turn the school's status quo upside down.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series also stars Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

'Kakegurui' fans aren't sure to 'Bet' on Netflix's new series just yet

(Image credit: Netflix)

The problem? Well, a quick look at the comments (either on YouTube or X) tells you that fans don't seem super thrilled about what they've seen from Netflix's upcoming adaptation.

Many of them are also quick to point out that Netflix is already home to both an anime adaptation and its spin-off, plus a Japanese live-action version. It seems like viewers aren't sure what this fresh take's going to offer.

Now, while I genuinely really enjoyed Netflix's "One Piece", I also remember the streamer's sketchy history with these kinds of translations; "Cowboy Bebop" was fine, and I distinctly remember being disappointed by the streamer's live-action "Death Note" movie, too. On this basis, super optimistic about "Bet" turning out to be a top watch, either.

The cynic in me also wonders whether this live-action take has arrived to alleviate the wait for "Wednesday" season 2. It's purely my own theory, but I can see the streamer wanting to find another show with similar hooks for that audience — there's the off-beat vibe, the school setting, and that underlying personal mystery.

Regardless, I wouldn't want to pass judgment on "Bet" (or indeed any show) before we get to see it in action. Thus, I remain hopeful that when "Bet" debuts on Netflix on May 15, 2025 that it proves me (and other naysayers) wrong.

Need something new to watch in the meantime? Be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix you should be streaming right now for help finding your next must-see show.