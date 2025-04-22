Netflix just got a new crime thriller movie that’s already hit No. 1 — and it’s based on a true story

Netflix recently dropped a new crime thriller based on a true story, and it’s already grabbed the top spot in the streamer’s top 10 list.

The new movie, “iHostage,” landed on the streaming service on April 18 and has wasted no time climbing to the No. 1 spot in the U.S.

This Dutch crime thriller is based on a real hostage situation that played out in an Amsterdam Apple Store in 2022. The movie puts you right in the middle of the chaos, following a standoff between an armed man and police as tensions rise and time runs out.

However, it’s important to note that Netflix’s top 10 chart isn’t always the best indicator of quality. While it’s easy to assume that a spot on the list means a hit, many titles that make the cut are often disappointing flops.

Wondering whether “iHostage” is worth adding to your watchlist? Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about the new No. 1 thriller, and our verdict on the popular new Netflix movie to help you decide.

What is ‘iHostage’ about?

iHostage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“iHostage” is based on the 2022 incident where a 27-year-old supermarket employee took a man hostage in an Apple Store, demanding ransom before being killed by police after a dramatic escape attempt by the hostage.

The movie follows Ilian Petrov (Admir Sehovic), a Bulgarian man who becomes the primary hostage during a standoff at an Apple Store in Leidseplein.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ammar Ajar (Soufiane Moussouli), the armed assailant, storms the store and demands €200 million in cryptocurrency, claiming to have explosives strapped to his body.

The situation escalates over nearly five hours as Amsterdam police and special forces attempt to resolve the crisis peacefully.

Should you stream ‘iHostage’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix / Elmer van der Marel)

The simple answer? Probably not.

“iHostage” hitting No. 1 on Netflix likely has more to do with how much people love a new thriller than the quality of the movie itself. Thrillers tend to do well on the platform, and viewers usually flock to whatever’s new in that category.

But despite the hype, this one doesn’t deliver. The movie lacks emotional depth and never really builds the kind of tension that gets your adrenaline going. Considering it’s based on a real event, there was a lot of potential to do something impactful or creatively bold, but instead, it just feels flat.

The one thing I can give “iHostage” credit for is that it avoids unnecessary melodrama, extra storylines, or flashy special effects. This makes it a bit easier to watch if you’re after something that feels grounded and believable.

Director Bobby Boermans makes a point of using everything from CCTV footage to body cams to keep things feeling as real as possible. However, in focusing so heavily on realism, Boermans misses the mark on building any real tension. And that’s when you might find yourself wanting to hit pause and walk away.

(Image credit: Netflix / Elmer van der Marel)

I’m not the only one who thinks “iHostage” is a miss. LeisureByte's Archi Sengupta said: “iHostage’s biggest sin is that it's dull and boring and has nothing of note that leaves us interested in any way.”

Subhash K Jha from News 24 stated the screenwriting is so “taken up with the anxieties of grabbing our attention, every moment feels like it has been hammered in from the outside. Not one moment feels organic.”

Audiences even gave “iHostage” a low rating of 19% on Rotten Tomatoes. One user commented that it’s “one of the worst and boring movies I've seen in recent memory.” Others called it “slow moving with simplistic dialogue.”

Of course, I don’t want to be totally negative since there are a few positive reviews online. Rick Hong from Film Threat said in their review: “With moments of high tension and nail-biting suspense, iHostage is not only an exhilarating watch but also a demonstration of filmmaking that resonates with viewers.”

(Image credit: Netflix / Elmer van der Marel)

Netflix’s top 10 isn’t the strongest right now, and it’s further proof that even bad movies can sneak their way onto the list just because they're new and have an intriguing premise.

“iHostage” might be worth streaming if you’re just looking for something easy to watch one evening, but I’d recommend checking out what other movies Netflix has to offer first.

But if you’re still struggling to find something, take a look at what’s new on Netflix in April 2025 or binge Netflix’s No. 1 show right now, “Ransom Canyon,” which is perfect for fans of “Yellowstone” and “Virgin River.”

Otherwise, stream "iHostage" on Netflix now.