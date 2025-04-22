5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more (April 22-28)

I’m especially excited about this week’s new movies across the best streaming services. That’s because we’re finally set to see the debut of an action-thriller I’ve been waiting for since early 2021, Netflix’s “Havoc.”

This Gareth Evans-directed movie is easily my top pick of the week (heck, it's my top pick of the entire month). The Welsh filmmaker is a master of the action genre, as he proved across both “The Raid” movies. The sequel is my favorite action flick ever. With the dependable Tom Hardy in the leading role, “Havoc” sounds like a dream collaboration.

Other highlights include “Bullet Train Explosion,” also on Netflix, and the Max debut of “Babygirl,” the steamy erotic drama with Nicole Kidman.

There are plenty of new movies to be hyped for in the streaming world this week, and down below, I’m picking out the most noteworthy newcomers. Plus, don’t forget to check out this article’s twin, which covers all the top new TV shows you can binge-watch over the next seven days.

'Ash' (PVOD)

ASH - Official Trailer | HD | RLJE Films - YouTube Watch On

I’ll be honest, a huge amount of my interest in “Ash” comes from the fact that it looks like it was inspired by the video game series "Dead Space" (or maybe it’s spiritual successor, "The Callisto Protocol"). As a lover of survival horror games, that’s enough to sell me on a movie. Oh, and it also stars Aaron Paul. That's another great big tick in the pros column for me.

In this sci-fi horror, an astronaut (Eiza González) wakes up on a distant planet with only distorted memories of her past. Making matters worse, the crew of the space station has been brutally murdered, and a mysterious man (Aaron Paul) claims to have been sent to rescue her.

Unable to fully trust her supposed savior, Riya investigates and stumbles on some horrific secrets. Not the most original concept, but the reviews are solid.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy or rent on Amazon from April 22

'Bullet Train Explosion' (Netflix)

Bullet Train Explosion | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you like your movie names to be extremely literal, you’ll be pleased with Netflix’s new Japanese action-thriller, “Bullet Train Explosion.” Frankly, I could probably stop this write-up now, as the title alone tells you pretty much everything you need to know.

Interestingly, this is a remake, and no, it’s not a reimagining of 1994’s “Speed.” Instead, “Bullet Train Explosion” is a new spin on 1975’s “The Bullet Train,” and it hits Netflix on Wednesday.

In “Bullet Train Explosion,” a train conductor (Tsuyoshi Kusanagi) finds himself stuck in a dangerous situation when a bullet train bound for Tokyo is the target of a sinister plot. A bomb is planted that will detonate if the train dips below 100 km/h, and so the race is on to defuse the bomb and locate the mastermind behind this explosive plot.

From director Shinji Higuchi, “Bullet Train Explosion” received support from the East Japan Railway Company, which provided real train cars and railway facilities for the movie.

Watch on Netflix from April 25

'Babygirl' (Max)

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s much-talked-about erotic thriller “Babygirl’ heads over to Max this week, and I expect it’ll cause quite a stir on the streaming service. This saucy movie generated quite a bit of controversy upon its theatrical debut last year for its depiction of a relationship between a high-powered CEO, played by Nicole Kidman, and a much younger intern (Harris Dickinson).

The movie explores personal and professional power dynamics and consent as it depicts Kidman’s Romy Mathis making the ill-advised decision to engage in a passionate affair with a brooding new intern. This relationship jeopardizes Romy’s career and family life, and as their encounters heat up, the stakes escalate even further.

While the plot might invoke an unflattering comparison with “50 Shades of Grey,” writer/director Halina Reijn takes a more considered approach to its raunchy subject matter. Still, this is definitely not a movie to watch with your parents.

Watch on Max from April 25

'Havoc' (Netflix)

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’ve been waiting for “Havoc” since it was first announced as in production by Netflix back in early 2021. It’s been more than four years since, and finally, the wait is coming to an end. The Tom Hardy-fronted action-thriller makes its Netflix debut this Friday.

From the director of “The Raid” movies, Gareth Evans, I don’t want to get too hyped (overhype usually leads to disappointment), but I have a good feeling about this new Netflix thriller.

In “Havoc,” Hardy plays Walker, a bruised detective forced to fight through a criminal underworld following a drug deal gone wrong. While kicking and punching his way through mobs of gangsters, he uncovers a dark web of conspiracy and corruption.

I’m not expecting much from “Havoc” in the way of plot, but Evans is one of the best action directors in cinema history, and I have full faith that the action scenes will be truly amazing. The lack of a theatrical release is a major buzzkill, though.

Watch on Netflix from April 25

'Last Breath' (Peacock)

Last Breath - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters February 28 - YouTube Watch On

“Last Breath” is a tense survival thriller that will have you quite literally holding your breath during its most dramatic moments.

Inspired by an almost unbelievable true story, it centers on the dangerous world of deep-sea diving and explores what happens when things go seriously wrong in some of the harshest and most unforgiving conditions known to man.

Chris (Finn Cole), David (Simu Liu) and Duncan (Woody Harrelson) are a three-man diving team working to maintain an underwater gas line at the bottom of the North Sea. When a tech malfunction strands Chris with only a rapidly dwindling supply of oxygen, it’s a race against time to save him before he takes his final breath.

“Last Breath” is consistently engaging and builds to an emotional finale, but some of the characters are a bit wooden.

Watch on Peacock from April 25