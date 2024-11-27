One of the best mystery thriller movies of the year is finally streaming — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’d have been rather skeptical if you told me at the start of the year that one of 2024’s most enthralling thrillers would center around the secretive process of selecting a new pope.

On paper, it sounds like an intriguing idea for a drama, but perhaps not the ideal set-up for a captivating mystery thriller. Fast forward to now, and much to my surprise and delight, “Conclave” has proved to be one of the best modern entries in the genre.

After making its theatrical debut in October, this Edward Berger flick, which has been strongly tipped for several Oscar nominations, has finally made its way to PVOD streaming this week. “Conclave” is now available to buy or rent on Amazon and Apple, and I could not be more thrilled to rewatch this phenomenal movie. And yes, it currently ranks in my top 10 movies of 2024 (and I’ve seen 100 movies in theaters this year, so that’s no easy task).

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, “Conclave” has pretty much everything you could want from a thriller including several awards-caliber performances, a riveting story that offers genuine substance to mull over, and a pleasing sense of mystery that builds to a satisfying ending that feels unexpected, but at the same time extremely logical in hindsight.

In case it wasn’t clear already, I absolutely love this movie, and I think you will too. So, if you’re looking for something of real quality to steam this week, here’s why you should make some time to watch “Conclave."

Directed by Edward Berger, "Conclave" follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as oversees the secretive process of electing a new pope. As high-ranking Cardinals compete for the coveted position, Lawrence uncovers a web of sinister secrets buried within the Vatican that could threaten the future of the entire Catholic Church.

What is ‘Conclave’ about?

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

“Conclave” chronicles the secretive process of electing a new pope. When the current Bishop of Rome passes away, the most senior members of the Catholic Church convene in Vatican City to determine who will be selected to lead them going forward.

Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is the man tasked with running the election and ensuring it is conducted fairly and with good grace, a task that proves to be more challenging than first anticipated. As several highly respected members of the College of Cardinals vie to be named the next pope, ideological disagreements over the direction of the church arise.

As the four favored candidates each put forward their pitch for the future of Catholicism, Lawrence discovers dark secrets that the former pope had hidden before his death. And these shocking revelations won’t just impact the election but could shake the very foundation of the Church.

‘Conclave’ is a cinematic gift from above

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

“Conclave” opens with Cardinal Lawrence hurriedly entering the Pope’s chambers just as he takes his final breath. Right from this somber moment, the movie starts ratcheting up the tension.

Even as the cardinals mourn the passing of their spiritual leader, there is a sense of competition in the air. Within mere minutes the politicking has begun, prospective candidates have flipped into canvassing mode, and a seedy sense of gamesmanship is palatable.

The competition for the papacy is fascinating to watch unfold. The frontrunning candidates include Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), an American liberal who swears he doesn't want the role, Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow), a Canadian moderate who fiercely denies a quickly spreading rumor that the Pope demanded his resignation before his death, Cardinal Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), a Nigerian candidate harboring a shameful secret, and Cardianal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), an Italian selection who wants to bring the Church back to traditional values.

Lawrence, who has recently struggled with a crisis of faith, is at the center of this power struggle, as each candidate makes his play for the position and looks to undermine their opposition.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

The entire cast is phenomenal (I’m fully behind Tucci’s Best Supporting Actor campaign), but Ralph Fiennes completely steals the show. While the contest to be named Pope grabs you out the gate, Lawrence’s character arc keeps you invested till the end.

"Conclave” can be enjoyed as a straight mystery thriller — Lawrence investigates several scandals, and there are plenty of well-timed twists to this tale — but viewers willing to look beyond the surface will find plenty to dig into. “Conclave” doesn’t wholly commit to its early promises of exploring religion and its place within modern society, but it offers a few worthwhile musings, even if its ultimate aim is to entertain rather than educate.

“Conclave” perhaps writes a few checks it can’t cash, and it's arguably not quite as smart as it perhaps believes itself to be, but the entertainment factor is off the charts. Rarely does a movie grab me so completely. Even if you’re not religious, you’ll find yourself engrossed as its well-drawn characters compete for one of the most powerful seats in the world.

‘Conclave’ reviews — critics also loved this thriller

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

I’m far from the only one seriously impressed with “Conclave”. The movie currently holds a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and this rating comes from almost 230 reviews. Its viewer score is also strong at 85% on RT.

Stephanie Zacharek of Time Magazine labeled “Conclave” a “visually sumptuous movie with a somber undercurrent.” While Neil Minow of RogerEbert.com said, “It challenges us to challenge ourselves and is wildly entertaining, one of the year’s standout films.”

The Boston Globe ’s Odie Henderson hit the nail on the head when they said, “Imagine an Agatha Christie mystery set in the Vatican, where everybody has something to hide and the movie can’t wait to expose it for your shock and awe.” That’s an assessment I can certainly get behind, the movie really does offer a very compelling mystery with plenty of reveals.

Rafer Guzman of Newsday got straight to the point and called it a “solid, engaging, well-crafted thriller.” But not every critic was so kind. Kyle Smith of the Wall Street Journal noted “Those who seek a serious dramatic inquiry into the inner workings of the church should look elsewhere.”

You need to stream ‘Conclave’ right now

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

If you’re looking for a mystery thriller that doesn’t depend on shocking moments of violence then “Conclave” is the answer to your prayers. This is a subtle and intelligent movie that grips you with thought-provoking dialogue and fantastic performances rather than relying on cheap thrills.

I could see some viewers being a little turned off by the subject matter but don’t dismiss this as two hours of religious contemplation. “Conclave” makes a strong commitment to entertain in its opening moments, and that’s a promise director Edward Berger keeps through to the final moments. It’s a wonderfully watchable thriller that you shouldn’t miss.

