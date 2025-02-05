Netflix drops first look at new dark thriller movie — and it’s already in my watchlist

When watching the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming dark thriller “Delicious,” the first comparison point that sprang into my mind was “Parasite.” Yes, 2019’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. And that’s why this new movie is going straight into my Netflix watchlist. Anything that can invoke “Parasite” is a true must-watch.

“Delicious” is set to land on Netflix on March 7, and ahead of its premiere in just over a month, the streaming service has released the very first trailer. I’ll freely admit this German film wasn’t really on my radar before I stumbled upon this two-minute preview but after watching, “Delicious” has worked its way into my most anticipated streaming movies of 2025 list, and I know I’ll be watching it on release day.

Delicious | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer begins with serene operatic music and various sequences of young people enjoying a blissful summer. But as the trailer progresses things get increasingly sinister before a very meaty ending. The teaser certainly suggests that "Delicious" will go to some dark places, and as a real lover of twisted psychological thrillers, consider me very intrigued.

“Delicious” on Netflix — here’s what we know

Netflix is being fairly coy with details on “Delicious.” The streaming hasn’t even posted an article on its Tudum website previewing the movie and offering some early details (a fairly common practice for the streamer)

However, alongside the trailer, we did get an official logline: “When a rich family hits a young woman with their car on vacation, they take her in for the summer. When they each become dangerously intertwined, she seeks vengeance inside their French villa.”

Based on the brief plot outline above, the “Parasite” comparisons are fairly obvious. In this thriller, it appears an affluent family will be slowly infiltrated by an outsider, with dark consequences. That's the same basic setup as Bong Joon-ho's multi-Oscar-winning movie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Considering “Parasite” is one of the very best thrillers I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen a heck of a lot of them!), the comparison should be taken as a huge compliment. Of course, I am still keeping my expectations in check. Few movies can measure up to such a landmark picture, so I’m not going to demand that “Delicious” reaches the same lofty level.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Nele Mueller-Stöfen and the core cast includes Valerie Pachner, Fahri Yardim, Carla Díaz, Naila Schuberth, Caspar Hoffmann and Julien de Saint-Jean. While it lacks recognizable names for an English-speaking viewer, based on the trailer, I have an inkling that “Delicious” will pack powerful and memorable performances.

Of course, “Delicious” wouldn’t be the first movie with a killer trailer that doesn’t quite represent the overall quality of the final product. However, as far as a mood-setting teaser goes, it’s done its job. “Delicious” is now very much on my calendar, and I look forward to reporting back in March to see if it was ultimately deserving of my pre-release anticipation.