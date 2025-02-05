Netflix just added one of the best action-comedy movies of the past 10 years — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sometimes good movies fail. Unfortunately, in the volatile Hollywood landscape quality isn’t always enough to rake in the box office dollars, and “The Nice Guys” is proof. This Shane Black feature is one of the best action-comedy flicks released in the past decade, and yet it still failed to recoup its production costs and plans for a sequel were put on ice.

There is a silver lining to this story. Nine years on from its theatrical release in May 2016, “The Nice Guys” has developed a cult following, and its sharp writing and compelling chemistry between leads Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling have been praised. Even better, “The Nice Guys” just returned to the Netflix movie library at the start of the month (on Feb. 1), which should give it another injection of much-deserved recognition and attention.

The time for a sequel has likely passed (much to my disappointment), but I’ll never stop singing the praises of “The Nice Guys" whenever I get the opportunity. So, Here’s why it needs to be in your Netflix watchlist now…

What is ‘The Nice Guys’ about?

Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is a well-meaning but bumbling private detective and single father hired to investigate the mysterious death of a famous porn star, Misty Mountain. This prodding brings him into contact with Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), a fellow private eye with a rough-and-tumble approach. On their first encounter, Healy breaks March’s arm.

When a young girl connected to the case, Amelia (Margaret Qualley), suddenly goes missing, Healy and March strike up a temporary partnership to locate her. This draws them both into a deeper mystery with roots in a government conspiracy and soon the two street-level detectives find themselves tackling a case well above their pay grade.

‘The Nice Guys’ is a brilliant buddy action-comedy

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Nice Guys” is unquestionably an odd-couple buddy comedy, which means it heavily relies on the chemistry of its leads. Fortunately, Crowe and Gosling prove to be something of a comedic force. The duo bounce off each other like they’ve been working together on screen for decades, and half the fun of “The Nice Guys” comes from their sarcastic interplay.

Crowe and Gosling may be the leads and have enjoyed most of the praise, but I want to give a special shout-out to Angourie Rice (just 15 years old during filming) as March’s precocious daughter, who proves more switched on than either of the two grown-ups investigators. Plus, “The Substance” fans will be pleased to see Margaret Qualley in a small role.

Overall, it’s the movie's comedy streak that shines brightest. “The Nice Guys” is chock full of quotable lines (my favorite of which I can’t print here), and farcical slapstick situations aplenty. Gosling falling off a balcony and rolling down a steep grassy hill is a moment that never fails to make me laugh. But for viewers craving a little more than just funny writing, the central mystery adds an extra layer of intrigue that keeps you hooked.

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Director Shane Black also imbues “The Nice Guys” with a serious sense of style. The 1970s setting certainly helps, but the movie also cleverly tips its hat to classic film noir as well. Oh, and while its action credentials don’t necessarily take the spotlight when the bullets start flying, “The Nice Guys” can definitely shoot straight. Overall, it’s a supremely smart and well-constructed action-comedy, one that manages to excel in almost all areas. And, just to repeat myself, the chemistry between Russel Crowe and Ryan Gosling is perfect and is reason enough to watch right now.

“The Nice Guys” has built itself quite the vocal fanbase over the past nine years, and that’s reflected in its 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads, “The Nice Guys hearkens back to the buddy comedies of a bygone era while adding something extra courtesy of a knowing script and the irresistible chemistry of its leads.”

Stream ‘The Nice Guys’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Nice Guys” launched into a crowded field in 2016 and struggled to gain much attention next to more marketable hits like “Captain America: Civil War” and “The Angry Birds Movie.” But almost a decade on, and its reputation has only swelled, and its status as a cult favorite is extremely secure. It’s just a shame that we’ll probably never get that sequel.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for an action-comedy that will make you laugh, alongside gripping you with a twisting mystery and some exciting shootouts, “The Nice Guys” offers it all. But the real reason to watch is to enjoy the comedic hops of Gosling and Crowe. The duo is certainly a mismatched partnership, but sometimes they prove the best ones.

“The Nice Guys” is an essential watch now it’s (back) on Netflix, and its return to the world’s most popular streaming service (having previously left in April 2024) is well-time, as the comparatively lackluster action-comedy “Back in Action” continues to dominate the platform’s top 10 most-watched list. And trust me, “The Nice Guys” is so much better.

Already seen “The Nice Guys”, or just looking for something a little more family-friendly (fair warning, much of the movie centers on L.A.'s seedy underbelly), here’s a roundup of everything new being added to Netflix in February 2025 including movies and TV shows.

Watch "The Nice Guys" on Netflix now