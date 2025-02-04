5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (Feb. 4-10)

There are plenty of new movies to sink your teeth into across the best streaming services this week. Meanwhile, on premium video-on-demand, you can enjoy the latest reimagining of a classic Universal Monster.

“Wolf Man” is the first major release of 2025 to hit PVOD, and this Leigh Whannell horror offers a new spin on the legendary creature. Meanwhile, if you’d rather watch something without having to fork over a rental fee, Netflix is adding the new Amy Schumer comedy “Kinda Pregnant” while Max is debuting the schmaltzy romantic drama “We Live in Time.”

Below I’m rounding up all the top new movies you’ll want to stream this week across the biggest streaming platforms. And be sure to also see our guide to the best new TV shows you can stream this week.

‘September 5’ (PVOD)

SEPTEMBER 5 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

“September 5” recounts the tragic true story of the Munich massacre which occurred during the 1972 Olympics. The historical thriller sees a group of American sports broadcasters forced into unfamiliar territory when a hostage crisis unfolds around them. Refusing to hand over the coverage to the network’s dedicated news team, this group of sports reporters have the eyes of the world on them as they attempt to cut through the chaos and bring viewers the harrowing facts as they unfold.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin and Leonie Benesch, “September 5” is a powerful dramatic thriller. The setup is compelling, and director Tim Fehlbaum makes the smart decision to never show the outside world (the whole movie is set within the newsroom). However, the flick also feels respectful to the history, refusing to sensationalize what was ultimately a tragic loss of life. “September 5” is a vital watch.

Buy or rent on Amazon from Feb. 4

‘Wolf Man’ (PVOD)

Wolf Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After his phenomenal reimaging of “The Invisible Man,” Leigh Whannell returns to the Universal Monsters stable for a new spin on “The Wolf Man” and unfortunately it stands as the first major disappointment of 2025, at least, in my opinion. While there are a few pleasantly spooky moments, overall “Wolf Man” is a routine horror flick with an unimaginative setup, bland characters, an extremely underwhelming transformation scene and an unsatisfying ending.

Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) returns to the Oregon wilderness where he was raised following the death of his reclusive father. With his wife (Julia Garner) and young daughter (Sam Jaeger) in tow, Blake’s homecoming becomes a nightmare when the family is attacked by a vicious animal. After being scratched by the unseen creature, Blake begins to transform into a hideous beast of the night himself, forcing his family into a battle to survive until sunlight.

Buy or rent on Amazon from Feb. 4

‘Kinda Pregnant’ (Netflix)

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Amy Schumer headlines this new Netflix comedy that centers around a little white lie that very quickly spirals out of control. Based on the trailer “Kinda Pregnant” looks like a farcical comedy filled with crude gags and slapstick situations. It should appeal to anybody with a soft spot for Schumer’s 2015 comedy “Trainwreck.” Alongside Schumer, it also features loads of comedic talent including Jillian Bell, Will Forte and Damon Wayans Jr.

As the name suggests, this is a comedy all about expectant mothers, only in this case the lead, Lainy (Schumer), isn’t quite as pregnant as she appears. Jealous of her friends who are expecting, and seeing the positive way the world treats pregnant people, Lainy straps on a fake baby bump and then becomes committed to the lie when she meets her dream guy.

Stream it on Netflix from Feb. 5

‘Piece by Piece’ (Peacock)

PIECE BY PIECE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 11 - YouTube Watch On

If I told you a new Lego movie was hitting Peacock this week, you might assume it's a third entry in the “Lego Movie” franchise, or perhaps a much overdue sequel to 2017’s “The Lego Batman Movie.” What you might not expect is a biographical flick about the life and career of Pharrell Williams. Yup, this isn’t an early April Fool’s joke — “Piece by Piece” is a Legoified retelling of Pharrell’s childhood through to his rise to superstardom.

Packing five new original songs, written by Pharrell just for this flick, “Piece by Piece” is naturally a must-watch for fans of the chart-topping musician, but it’s also an extremely creative biographical documentary in its own right. It can be enjoyed even by viewers who find Pharrell’s earworm hits like “Happy” rather grating. Plus, the movie also features the voice talents of Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg.

Stream it on Peacock from Feb. 7

‘We Live in Time’ (Max)

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When a romantic drama pairs together Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh you can practically guarantee the tears are going to flow, and “We Live in Time” doesn’t disappoint on this front. This emotionally charged flick won’t leave a dry eye in the house. However, there’s also the lingering sense that it could have been so much more, especially as director John Crowley refuses to break beyond the conventions of the genre. This rigidity leads to a movie that feels mushy and rather manipulative.

Presented in a nonlinear fashion (a story framing that detracts more than it adds), “We Live in Time” centers on the relationship between Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield). After a very unusual first encounter — Almut hits Tobias with her car — the two strike up a relationship, and while the winding road of life challenges them both in different ways, they always have each other and learn to appreciate every moment together as that time proves very precious.

Stream it on Max from Feb. 7