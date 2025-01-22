Netflix just got an inspirational drama movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — and viewers rate it 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re looking for an emotional drama to watch this week, “You Gotta Believe” could be a potential pick. Directed by Ty Roberts, this movie was released in theaters in August 2024 and has found a streaming home on Netflix U.S. after being available on premium video-on-demand for a few months. As of today (January 22), it’s currently sitting in the No. 2 spot, meaning it’s already caught the attention of viewers after just one day on the streaming service.

While “You Gotta Believe” struggled at the box office, falling short of expectations despite its compelling true-story premise, it seems to be resonating with viewers. At the time of writing, it currently holds a modest 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences have given it a solid 90%, suggesting a disconnect between critics and everyday viewers.

This sports drama recounts the true story of the 2002 Westside Little League team from Fort Worth, Texas, a group of young underdogs who defied all odds to reach the Little League Baseball World Series.

So, if you’re a fan of sports dramas or inspirational movies based on a true story, “You Gotta Believe” could be your next choice now that it’s available on Netflix. Here’s everything to know about this movie and whether it’s worth your time.

What is ‘You Gotta Believe’ about?

You Gotta Believe Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

“You Gotta Believe” is a family sports drama based on the true story of the 2002 Westside Little League team from Fort Worth, Texas, which made an improbable journey to the Little League Baseball World Series.

At the heart of the story is Bobby Ratliff (Luke Wilson), the father of one of the players, whose battle with a serious illness motivates the team to dedicate their season to him. Guided by their determined and compassionate coach, Jon Kelly (Greg Kinnear), the players push through personal challenges, underdog status, and intense competition to overcome the odds stacked against them.

As they progress through the season, the team’s bond strengthens, and their inspiring journey becomes a testament to resilience and the unifying power of sports. The team defies all odds to reach the championship game, culminating in a record-breaking showdown that became an ESPN classic.

Should you stream ‘You Gotta Believe’ on Netflix?

If you’re a fan of sports stories with emotional depth, “You Gotta Believe” might be a suitable addition to your watchlist. While the movie didn’t achieve commercial success in theaters, its emotional narrative about perseverance and teamwork has clearly struck a chord with audiences.

Judging by the user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, people found a lot to like about this drama. Some said it's “a kind and gentle movie the whole family will love,” while others claimed their “emotions were all over the place — laughing, cheering and ultimately flat out choked up.”

One user even said: “It was a very loving and motivated family picture showing the love of family and friends and determination of youth to achieve a goal for a totally unselfish purpose. Loved it.”

Of course, critics weren’t so impressed. Todd Jorgenson from Cinemalogue said: “The kids are charming enough and the story is inherently inspirational, although this cheesy throwback relies on clichés while yanking aggressively at the heartstrings.” Meanwhile, RogerEbert’s Nell Minow stated it “has too many camera tricks and it tries to be too many things at once.”

If you can get past several cliché moments and a weaker script, “You Gotta Believe” could be a worthwhile watch for those who are particularly drawn to this genre. It’s definitely not anything special by the sounds of it and won’t blow you away, but there’s enough emotion there to keep you engaged.

Stream "You Gotta Believe" on Netflix now.