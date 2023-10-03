Lupin season 3 release date and time — how to watch online

Gentleman thief Assane Diop is back and ready to pull off his biggest heist yet in Lupin season 3.

When the Netflix mystery thriller returns, Assane (Omar Sy) is in hiding after he was framed for murder. He's struggling with being apart from son Raoul (Etan Simon) and ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier). When they endure hardships because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.

Here's what you need to watch Lupin season 3 on Netflix. Scroll down for the trailer, cast info and more.

When does Lupin season 3 come out on Netflix?

Lupin season 3 begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3 a.m. ET.

All seven episodes will drop at the same time.

Lupin season 3 trailer

The trailer for Lupin season 3 begins with Assane announcing his intention to steal the valuable gem known as the Black Pearl. "It's a big stunt," he admits, perhaps his biggest yet. It won't be easy, either, since Assane is now the most wanted criminal in France.

Lupin season 3 cast

The cast of Lupin season 3 is led by Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a gentleman thief who styles himself after the fictional Arsène Lupin.

Other key members of the Lupin season 3 cast include:

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane's estranged wife

Etan Simon as Raoul, Assane and Claire's teen son

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, an antiquarian and Assane's best friend

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guédira, a detective

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, a lieutenant detective