I watch movies for a living — here’s 5 new to Netflix picks you need to watch in April

I’ve been an obsessive cinephile pretty much my entire life (don’t believe me? I saw more than 100 movies in theatres last year!), and every month, I comb through Netflix’s slate of new movies and pick out the very best ones that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

To be up front, April 2025 isn’t the streaming service’s best month, even if the upcoming original “Havoc” is one I’ve had my eye on since it was announced back in 2021.

Nevertheless, even in this more mixed slate, I’ve still managed to find a strong handful of movies ranging from an epic crime drama to a classic comedy with John Candy.

These are the new to Netflix movies in April 2025 worth watching, according to somebody fortunate enough to watch (and then write about) films for a living.

'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012)

Let’s start with what I believe might just be the most underrated Ryan Gosling movie of all time. And that’s quite a compliment, as I rank the Canadian actor as one of the best actors currently working in Hollywood.

Released in 2012, “The Place Beyond the Pines” saw Gosling reunite with “Blue Valentine” director Derek Cianfrance for a crime drama set over 15 years that also stars Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Mahershala Ali and Ray Liotta.

Luke Glanton (Gosling) is a motorbike stunt driver working in a traveling carnival who decides to rob banks to provide for his son and former partner (Mendes).

This reckless crime spree brings him into contact with a police officer (Cooper) and creates ripples that echo out over a decade and a half. Neatly split into three chapters, “The Place Beyond the Pines” is a gripping crime story that clocks in at 140 minutes but never drags.

'Heat' (1995)

Now that the long-mooted sequel has been confirmed to be in the works, there’s never been a better time to watch “Heat.”

This 1995 crime drama comes from director Michael Mann and is regularly ranked as one of the genre’s best entries. It’s gone on to inspire a wave of imitator flicks and has been mimicked in other mediums such as video games, with "Grand Theft Auto V" taking such clear inspiration, it might as well have been called "Heat: The Game."

Bringing together Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, along with supporting roles for Val Kilmer, Diana Venora, Tom Sizemore and a young Natalie Portman, “Heat” can sell itself on its cast alone.

However, while you’ll come for the names on the poster, you’ll stay for the riveting plot, which sees an L.A. detective (Pacino) engage in a deadly conflict with a ruthless career criminal (De Niro). There’s a very good reason that “Heat” has such a remarkable reputation.

'Uncle Buck' (1989)

Switching gears to something a little lighter in tone, Netflix has also added “Uncle Buck” this month, and it’s a John Candy classic that’s sure to put a goofy smile on your face.

Candy’s command of the comedic arts was second to none, and the eponymous Buck Russell lets him flex those muscles in all the right ways. Yes, it’s a pretty bog-standard John Hughes movie when it comes to the narrative, but it’s consistently funny and brimming with heart.

When parents Cindy (Elaine Bromka) and Bob (Garrett M. Brown) have to leave town for a family emergency, they are forced to recruit the latter’s unreliable brother to act as a babysitter.

Uncle Buck (Candy) is notoriously irresponsible but must rise to the occasion when put in charge of two young children (Gaby Hoffman and Macaulay Culkin) and one very moody teenager (Jean Louisa Kelly). While a little dated in spots, "Uncle Buck" offers family fun.

'Matilda' (1996)

From an ‘80s family classic to a ‘90s favorite, “Matilda” is casting a spell on Netflix subscribers right now. Now, just to be clear, we’re talking about the original 1996 movie here rather than the 2022 musical.

This is the one directed by Danny DeVito that made all school-aged kids who watched it feel nauseous at the thought of chocolate cake (if you know, you know). It’s a wonderfully charming adventure with a valuable message at its core.

Based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, Matilda Wormwood is a precious six-year-old who doesn’t fit in with her television-obsessed family. Her school life isn’t much better due to the comically evil Miss. Trunchbull stalking the halls.

The sole ray of light is the kind Miss Honey, who encourages Matilda’s love of reading. And when Matilda discovers she has magical powers, she might be able to turn the tables on her small-minded bullies.

'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' (2018)

Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” is a seriously special crime thriller, and its reputation has deservedly persisted even as it celebrates its 10th birthday later this year.

Its 2018 sequel, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” hasn’t managed to leave the same lasting impression. But there’s no shame here. When the bar is set so high, measuring up is a tall order, and this sequel, while not as captivating, remains engaging and sees Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin return.

When FIB agent Matt Graver (Brolin) is tasked with deploying extreme measures to prevent Mexican drug cartels from smuggling substances and even terrorists across the U.S. border, he calls above ruthless operative Alejandro Gillick (del Toro) to assist in a nearly impossible job.

When Gillick resorts to kidnapping the daughter of a powerful kingpin, the two men find themselves in an increasingly dangerous situation and both find themselves questioning their motives.

