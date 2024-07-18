Can't wait for 'Gladiator 2'? Peacock's epic new Roman drama is the show for you

Like countless other movie buffs the world over, "Gladiator 2" is one of my most anticipated movies of the year. That action-packed first trailer for Ridley Scott's new epic left me desperate to find something working on a similar scale to help ease the wait until November. And thankfully, Peacock's latest series, "Those About to Die", is satisfying that craving.

"Those About to Die" is the latest project from Roland Emmerich. If you've seen any of the director's other stuff — both "Independence Day" movies and "Moonfall," among others — should signal roughly what you're in for: bold, loud and kinda trashy blockbuster thrills.

I'm about halfway through "Those About to Die" right now and, while this blood-soaked historical drama isn't as out-there as some of his other work, it serves up plenty of base fun and fits into his oeuvre very well indeed.

If you're looking for spectacle and have been wanting to step back inside the Colosseum, "Those About to Die" is your best chance before we're thrown in with Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and co. later this year. Here's some more info about Peacock's new show, and why I think you should seriously give it a shot.

What is 'Those About to Die' about?

(Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Peacock)

"Those About to Die" takes us back to AD 79 for an expensive, 10-part romp revolving around the Roman Empire's appetite for gladiatorial combat and the seedy, back-alley goings-on that keep the people happy and the money flowing.

It's a series full of ambitious firebrands and scheming figures desperate to make it big in this world, and one which involves players from all walks of life, including sporting heroes, game-makers and even political titans like Emperor Vespasian (Sir Anthony Hopkins) himself.

Peacock's full synopsis reads: "Those About to Die" is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties."

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those About to Die | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Why should you stream 'Those About to Die'?

(Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Peacock)

If you can stomach the show's minor issues — occasionally clunky dialogue, visual effects that vary in quality — and you have an appetite for a series that's equal parts melodrama, backroom threats and political scheming, and fierce, bloody combat, then "Those About to Die" really find a place on your watchlist.

Comparisons to "Game of Thrones" are about as cliche as they come in the TV world, but they feel pretty unavoidable here. "Those About to Die" is another heady mix of violent action and political, interpersonal intrigue.

As a series that centers on the bloody art of gladiatorial combat, "Those About to Die" isn't afraid to serve up thrilling bouts frequently. In a single episode, you might see charioteers chucking themselves and their horses around the Circus Maximus and at least one star crossing swords with man or beast, with limbs being chopped and blood being spilled. If you're just looking for base thrills, this is one to stick on ASAP.

(Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Peacock)

That's not to say the quieter moments aren't entertaining. The show is juggling a number of interwoven storylines fairly well and spills secrets about one or another player almost as often as it spills blood. It certainly helps that "Those About to Die" boasts an ensemble containing magnetic stars like "Game of Thrones" alum Iwan Rheon (who is totally not-at-all drawing on Ramsay Bolton energy) as ambitious, controlling game maker Tenax, and Anthony Hopkins, who exudes gravitas as Vespasian.

If you're looking for more critical opinions about the show, the reaction to "Those About to Die" has admittedly been ... mixed. At the time of writing, it has a less-than-stellar 57% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from a total of 14 reviews.

That's not a great start, but if you look beyond the score, those who are on board with the show (like me) have found a lot to love. The Guardian even went as far as to call it 'the best ancient Rome to ever grace our screens'!

Bottom line: "Those About to Die" is a gory, seedy trip to the past that's absolutely worth taking, at least in my eyes. Still not unconvinced "Those About to Die" is right for you, check, Check out our guide to the best Peacock shows or the best shows on Netflix for more top streaming recommendations.

"Those About to Die" is now streaming on Peacock and is available on Prime Video in the U.K. starting July 19.