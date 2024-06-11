Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Finding the perfect show to binge-watch on some of the best streaming services can be frustrating, especially when you don’t know what you’re in the mood for. With Netflix's ever-changing roster of popular series, it can be challenging to decide where to start. However, the platform's top 10 list is a useful tool for seeing what’s trending, but popularity doesn’t always guarantee quality.

To help you navigate the variety of options, we’ve carefully looked through the current Netflix top 10 and chosen three standout shows that are worth watching. Whether you want a sweet romance drama or a mystery thriller, these top picks are guaranteed to keep you entertained. Now, let’s get into these must-watch shows.

‘Sweet Tooth’

"Sweet Tooth" is a fantasy drama series based on the DC comics by Jeff Lemire. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a mysterious virus that has decimated much of the human population. Alongside this pandemic, a new generation of hybrid children—part human, part animal—begins to emerge, and their existence sparks fear and suspicion among the surviving humans. This particular story follows a young boy named Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and part human. Raised in isolation in a forest by his protective father, Gus is forced to venture out into the wider world after a series of tragic events.

There are three seasons you can binge-watch this week, as the third season recently dropped on Netflix. The entire series has an impressive score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes , so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Watch on Netflix

‘Hierarchy’

Moving onto a sweet romance, "Hierarchy" is a South Korean drama series centered around Kang Ha (Lee Chae-min), a transfer student at the prestigious Jooshin High School, where only the top 0.01% of students, typically from the wealthiest and most influential families, are admitted. These students dominate the school, creating a complex social hierarchy based on their family's power and connections. Kang Ha, who conceals a significant secret, disrupts this rigid social order upon his arrival. As he navigates the competitive environment, he encounters love, friendship, and hidden agendas. If you’re into a little bit of mystery mixed with romance, “Hierarchy” is the perfect choice for a binge-watching session.

Watch on Netflix

‘Eric’

I had to include a show I’ve recently binge-watched, as it truly stood out to me. “Eric” is a psychological thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson, a renowned puppeteer in 1980s New York City. The plot follows Vincent’s desperate search for his young son, Edgar (Ivan Howe), who goes missing. Struggling with grief and guilt, Vincent becomes convinced that the key to finding Edgar lies in his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet named Eric.

Vincent starts to believe that if he can bring Eric to life and get him on television, it will somehow help reunite him with his son. This quest leads him into the darker corners of the city and his own psyche, blurring the lines between reality and imagination. I think this is a powerful show that everyone should watch, and Cumberbatch does an excellent job at playing an unlikable character you can’t help but feel bad for.

Watch on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. Perfect Match (2023)

2. Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (2024)

3. Your Honor (2020)

4. Sweet Tooth (2021)

5. Eric (2024)

6. Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn (2024)

7. Bridgerton (2020)

8. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (2024)

9. Geek Girl (2024)

10. Hierarchy (2024)