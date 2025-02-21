Netflix finally has the latest season of this hit sci-fi comedy series — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

After premiering on the Syfy channel last year and subsequently streaming on Peacock, "Resident Alien" season 3 has at last touched down on Netflix.

The sci-fi comedy has been a big Netflix hit in the past; when it first came to the streamer last year, it crashed into the top 10, though that release only brought the first two installments.

On Feb. 13, season 3 finally arrived, bringing the quirky sci-fi comedy to the streamer's many millions of subscribers. If you binged all 26 episodes last year, now's the time to get caught up on what happened in "Resident Alien" season 3.

But if you're yet to check the show out at all, here's a little more info about the series, plus a quick round-up of viewers' reactions to season 3 and the latest rumblings about what's next for the hit show.

What is 'Resident Alien' about?

Resident Alien Season 3 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Resident Alien" takes us to the small town of Patience, Colorado, where our titular alien was originally sent to destroy humanity.

After arriving, taking over as the town's doctor and attempting to blend in, he forms an attachment to his fellow humans and starts to wrestle with the morality of his original mission.

In "Resident Alien" season 3 — this is your cue to stop reading if you're not caught up — Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) is now working with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the planet of another extraterrestrial threat — that of the Grey aliens — while also grappling with his professional and personal life, including falling in love for the very first time.

Along with Tudyk, the series stars Edi Patterson, Sar Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Meredith Garretson, among others.

Is 'Resident Alien' season 3 worth watching?

(Image credit: James Dittiger/SYFY)

As ever, "Resident Alien" season 3 remains a hit. While it doesn't have a critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Popcornmeter rating is currently sitting at a very impressive 92%, which is only ever so slightly lower than the overall show's impressive critics' rating of 97%.

Viewers of the latest season are full of high praise for the series, too. Looking through viewer reactions, you'll see praise for the season's "fantastic sense of humor", its "great storyline" and the intriguing way it leaves things open at the end of the series.

In short, if you're a "Resident Alien" fan already (and you haven't already raced through all eight episodes) most fans seem to agree that you'll find plenty to like here, too.

Are we getting 'Resident Alien' season 4?

(Image credit: SYFY)

Yes! "Resident Alien" was renewed last June, alongside the news that the series would be jumping networks. For season 4, "Resident Alien" will move over from Syfy to USA Network. The downside? Well, Deadline reported that the move also comes with "a significant budget reduction."

Details about our next trip to Patience are fairly slim, though, in December 2024, we were treated to a short behind-the-scenes clip from the set which confirmed the fourth season had gone into production.

Aside from glimpses at key locations like Harry's cabin, the clip doesn't give anything meaningful away, but it nevertheless will be welcome news for longtime "Resident Alien" fans who may well already have binged all eight episodes of the new series.

If you need something new to stream while you wait, be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix sci-fi movies or our overall collection of the best Netflix shows you can watch right now for more streaming recommendations.