Missed them at the movies? Here are 4 must-watch 2026 films that are now streaming in Australia

As a streaming writer, there is nothing I love more than watching (and loving) a newly released movie. But therein lies an issue — I have always enjoyed rocking up to my local cinema on opening weekend for a highly anticipated film, only to want to rewatch it hours later and only to find it not readily available on any of my regular streaming platforms.

Thankfully, DTC turnarounds are getting so much faster, with the latest 2026 releases coming to Australia's best streaming services within months of the theatrical debut. Gone are the days when we had to wait 6 months to a year for fresh films to become available on streaming — it's now anywhere from 90 days (or less) from cinema chairs to couch viewings.

I've gathered four of my top-rated 2026 releases that are available to watch for free or rent on the best streaming services right now. Happy binge-watching!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – New Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

If anyone asks (or checks my LetterBoxd account), the fourth instalment of Tom Holland's Spidey movies has got to be one of my favourite films I've seen all year.

According to the logline, Peter Parker (Holland) devotes his life to protecting New York City as a full-time Spider-Man. But as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he's ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Toy Story 5 (2026)

Toy Story 5 | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

As someone who was deeply obsessed with Toy Story 2 as a child, I am so glad this movie exists. It finally presents us aging Pixar fans with a Jessie-focused narrative, and I couldn't be more appreciative.

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As per the logline, Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

Stream Toy Story 5 for free on Disney+ now.

Project Hail Mary (2026)

Project Hail Mary | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Rocky fans, rejoice! This movie was by far a standout of 2026 for me, especially thanks to a cute rock-like alien and of course, Ryan Gosling.

According to the logline, Science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory slowly returns, he soon discovers he must solve the riddle behind a mysterious substance that's causing the sun to die out. As details of the mission unravel, he calls on his scientific training and sheer ingenuity — but he may not have to do it alone.

Stream Project Hail Mary for free on Prime Video now.

Forgotten Island (2026)

FORGOTTEN ISLAND | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you didn't catch this cutie DreamWorks movie in theatres, let me fill you in.

As per the logline, Forgotten Island follows high school graduates and lifelong best friends Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Liza Soberano) as they are about to part ways for separate life paths. On their last night together, they stumble upon a magical portal that sends them to Nakali, a fantastical island populated by creatures from Filipino folklore.

Forgotten Island is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

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