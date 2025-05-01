Amazon confirms new action-thriller movie with Chris Hemsworth — and it sounds like ‘Die Hard’ on a submarine

I don’t know about you, but anytime a movie shares the same vibes as “Die Hard” but in a different setting, I’m immediately on board. Elevator? Sure. Plane? Even better. Submarine? Okay, now we’re talking.

Amazon has officially confirmed “Subversion,” a new action-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, and it sounds like exactly the kind of claustrophobic chaos that could make for a great popcorn movie.

The flick is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and will be directed by Patrick Vollrath, best known for “7500,” which also puts viewers in a confined space with rising tension so the tone checks out.

“Subversion” is scheduled to begin filming later this year in Australia, and while we don’t have a release date yet, the setup alone has me curious (and already a little sweaty).

Hemsworth plays a Navy commander who’s forced into a dangerous mission when a powerful criminal syndicate blackmails him into navigating a submarine packed with illicit cargo through international seas.

We’ve seen Hemsworth swing hammers, fight off mercenaries, and extract people from war zones, but watching him navigate the pressure of a submarine thriller might be the most intense yet. So it's safe to say “Subversion” (nice wordplay in the title) is officially on my radar.

What else do we know about ‘Subversion’?

Along with this news, we also have a synopsis that reads: “Chris Hemsworth plays a once-promising Naval commander who is blackmailed by a cartel-like operation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters, thrusting him into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, outmaneuvering blockades, and navigating perilous threats both in and outside of the submarine.”

As mentioned before, “Subversion” has been described as “Die Hard on a submarine” which I’m sure will be its main selling point. And honestly, that kind of elevator pitch works. It immediately sets the tone and vibe without even needing a full synopsis.

If Hemsworth’s past action roles are any indication, we can probably expect some intense close-quarters combat and at least one hull-rattling explosion (if not I’ll be disappointed).

The script for “Subversion” comes from writer Andrew Ferguson, with veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura backing the project through his di Bonaventura Pictures banner. Production is currently slated to kick off this fall in Australia.

I’ve always had a soft spot for contained thrillers as there’s something about the pressure cooker setting that cranks the tension up to eleven. If “Subversion” leans into that claustrophobia and gives Hemsworth room to dig into something darker, it could be more than just another action flick. Fingers crossed it delivers something sharp and a little bit unhinged.

There’s no word yet on an estimated release date or whether “Subversion” will hit theaters or go straight to Prime Video. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to watch, check out what’s new on Prime Video in May 2025.