‘Predator: Badlands’ trailer hints at a future ‘Alien’ crossover — here’s why I’m seriously worried

I want to start by saying that the “Predator: Badlands” trailer looks seriously cool. I’m confident this movie will be a solid watch considering Dan Trachtenberg is at the helm, who also directed the incredible “Prey.”

So what I’m about to say isn’t a dig at the upcoming movie or the “Predator” franchise at all (it’s actually one of my most anticipated releases of the year).

It’s more about the “Alien” teases packed into the trailer, and why I’m worried it might be setting up a crossover too soon.

If you’re a fan of both franchises, chances are you’ve seen the “Alien vs. Predator” movies. And if you’re like me, you probably agree they’re... not great. Considering they brought together two of the most iconic creatures in sci-fi history, you'd think they’d be a lot more entertaining (and a lot better made).

But they weren’t. And that’s exactly why I’m nervous about another crossover happening too soon. Both “Alien” and “Predator” are finally finding their footing again. Rushing to merge them again might risk losing what makes each one special.

Both franchises need solid ground before crossing over again

Another “Alien vs. Predator” movie has pretty much been confirmed already. Fox Executive Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that a crossover will “probably” happen.

He also stated that “they'll be organically created out of these two franchises that we've continued with characters that we fall in love with and those characters will combine... perhaps. But we haven't gotten to that point. And we're not just going to bang it out.”

Well, it definitely feels like we’ve already reached that point, considering the “Predator: Badlands” trailer dropped some pretty heavy “Alien” references. For starters, Elle Fanning’s character appears to be a Weyland-Yutani android since there’s a clear logo visible on her eyes in one scene.

There’s also a shot of a crashed Weyland truck in the background, plus Fanning wearing a jacket with the iconic ‘W’ logo.

So yes, this trailer just confirmed that the franchises are officially sharing the same world again. And while I’m not totally against the idea of a crossover, I really think both “Alien” and “Predator” need more time to re-establish themselves with a new generation of standalone movies first.

The “Predator” franchise came back swinging with “Prey,” and now we've got Hulu's animated “Killer of Killers” on the way, plus the live-action “Badlands” coming on November 7. That’s solid momentum and proof that this franchise has gained its spark again.

Meanwhile, the “Alien” franchise just dropped “Romulus,” with the upcoming TV show “Alien: Earth” landing in summer and a sequel to “Romulus” already in the pipeline. Both franchises are starting to thrive on their own.

They don’t need a crossover right now, and forcing one just to hype up fans feels like the wrong move.

If a crossover gets confirmed in the future, it has to be earned. It needs to keep the horror and the tension that made these creatures iconic in the first place.

The last thing anyone wants is a goofy showdown that turns the Xenomorph and Yautja into punchlines. Better yet, do a crossover where the movie isn’t entirely about them fighting.

A future crossover seems like it’s already on the table though (and probably secretly in the works). But if it’s not handled with care, it risks doing real damage to both franchises.

“Predator” is a giant in sci-fi action, and the Xenomorph is one of the most terrifying figures in horror history. Smashing them together without the right tone or storytelling could dilute what makes each of them iconic.

“Alien” is my favorite franchise of all time for a reason, and “Romulus” finally felt like a return to its roots. That kind of legacy shouldn’t be thrown into a crossover unless it’s absolutely worth it.

That said, I’m still genuinely excited for “Predator: Badlands.” It looks like something fresh and intense, and I hope it stays focused on being a great “Predator” movie first.