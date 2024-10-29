'Alien: Romulus' sequel is confirmed — here's 5 things I want to see

I had been counting down the days to “Alien: Romulus” with an anticipation that was almost unbearable. As a die-hard fan of the franchise, the lead-up felt excruciatingly long, but it was more than worth the wait. “Romulus” delivered everything I could have hoped for: creepy hordes of facehuggers, intense Xenomorph action and an unforgettable final girl who stole the show. It didn't take long for “Romulus” to secure its place as my favorite movie of 2024 .

Now, nearly three months after its release, a sequel has been confirmed, and the anticipation is building all over again. The Hollywood Reporter reported that 20th Century Studios is working on an idea for the “Romulus” sequel that would “continue the story of the first movie.” 20th Century Fox executive Steve Asbell talked about the sequel with THR: "We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede Alvarez, but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on.”

Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, who blew audiences away as Rain and her android brother Andy, are currently in talks to return. Their performances were nothing short of incredible, bringing emotional depth to their characters and creating a genuine sibling bond.

While details about the sequel remain scarce in these very early stages, “Romulus” left me hungry for more. Here are a few things I’m hoping to see in the next installment…

A new setting for the Xenomorph

One of the most exciting possibilities for the sequel is a brand-new setting for the Xenomorphs. In “Romulus”, Rain places a damaged Andy in a cryostasis pod aboard the Corbelan, recording an audio log expressing her hope for their arrival at Yvaga before entering cryostasis herself. But director Fede Álvarez has hinted that Yvaga might be far from the paradise it appears to be.

In an interview with THR , Álvarez said: “What do you think happens when or if they get to Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place? We tend to believe it’s probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what’s going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, ‘Oh, that sounds like a sequel.’”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an “Alien” film without the iconic Xenomorphs, and Yvaga offers an intriguing backdrop for their return. It would be interesting to see the inhabitants of Yvaga coming into contact with the black goo that Rain had carefully secured aboard the ship. Alternatively, what if an Alien egg had been secretly stowed away all along, allowing a facehugger to strike unsuspecting victims on the planet? The idea of Xenomorphs wreaking havoc on a fully terraformed world, rather than a confined spaceship, is actually something I’d love to see.

Even though it’s technically going to happen in the TV show “Alien: Earth”, it would still be cool to see these creatures on a fully-functioning planet that isn’t on the brink of collapse.

More creative kills

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

One aspect I’m eager to see is a new wave of creative kills. The “Alien: Romulus” prequel comic showcases some brutally inventive deaths at the hands of the Xenomorphs (won’t go into spoilers though), and I’d love to see the film expand on that with even more chilling creativity. “Alien: Resurrection” took risks with its kill sequences, notably in the unforgettable double kill of Doctor Wren (J. E. Freeman) and Larry Purvis (Leland Orser), setting a precedent for fresh and exciting approaches to horror.

A deleted scene from “Romulus” actually featured Bjorn (Spike Fearn) being paralyzed by the Xenomorph’s tail as it emerges from the cocoon, introducing an incredibly eerie new dynamic to the creature’s hunting methods. While the classic chestburster scene is always a must, envisioning how the Xenomorph could potentially use Yvaga’s unique environment to stalk its victims would elevate the tension and thrill (if the sequel goes in that direction).

Alien eggs and queen

The return of Alien eggs and a Xenomorph queen would be epic. While “Romulus” effectively chose to forgo the classic imagery of Alien eggs — opting instead for facehuggers to be incubated in little pods — it worked well within the narrative framework. However, I believe the sequel could benefit from reintroducing these iconic features.

Seeing Alien eggs and a queen would not only bring back that incredible nostalgia but also allow for a fresh exploration of their biology and behavior in a modernized film context. The intricate life cycle of the Xenomorphs is a hallmark of the franchise, and integrating these elements could enhance the tension and horror of the story. I can just imagine the suspense as characters stumble upon a hidden hive, only to confront the terrifying presence of a queen leading her brood. It would be fascinating to see how the filmmakers reinterpret these classic aspects for a new generation.

In-depth lore

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

In the “Alien” franchise, the lore can become a bit convoluted when it comes to the origins of the Xenomorphs. Questions about whether they were created by David (Michael Fassbender), the Engineers, or if they originated on a distant planet have sparked countless debates among fans. While the ambiguity does make the franchise mysterious, a sequel to “Romulus” could greatly benefit from providing clarity without necessarily giving definitive answers.

I would love to see Rain and Andy delve deeper into this lore in their next adventure. Their exploration could tie in with the events of the previous prequels, allowing for a richer understanding of the Xenomorphs' origins and their connection to humanity. This approach would give fans like me a chance to actually piece together the puzzle.

Predator easter egg

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Finally, one last thing I’d absolutely love to see in the “Romulus” sequel is a subtle “Predator” easter egg. It’s been said that a new “Alien vs. Predator” will probably happen in the future naturally. Incorporating a nod to the iconic alien hunters could help lay the groundwork for a fresh generation of crossover movies. Given the mixed reception of previous installments, there’s a real opportunity to create something truly exciting and worthwhile.

A clever easter egg, whether it’s a piece of advanced technology left behind or a brief glimpse of a Predator ship in the distance, could connect the two beloved franchises in a meaningful way, and give characters like Rain and Andy another potential threat in future movies. It would be an exciting moment that hints at the larger universe, meaning us fans can ponder the potential for future encounters between the Xenomorphs and Predators.