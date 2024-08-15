Netflix gets a celebrated sports drama next month — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

In the streaming era, shows get canceled even if they find their fans, or earn praise. It's a common enough occurrence that I'm sure anyone who watches enough TV has that one show they wish had stuck around even a little bit longer.

For me, I think that show's the Netflix horror series "Archive 81", which they canceled after just one season. But for at least some TV addicts, I'd wager that one show's going to be Michael Waldron's critically acclaimed professional wrestling drama, "Heels".

Despite winning high praise from critics and everyday viewers alike —the show's got a 94% average audience and critics' score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes — It apparently 'did not find a large enough audience' (per TheWrap) to justify a renewal and got canceled in September 2023 after just two seasons.

The show disappeared from the Starz app not long after the bad news, meaning many would-be viewers probably never got the chance to give "Heels" a shot in the first place, unless they bought the show outright.

It's not all doom and gloom, though: we've just learned that "Heels" is coming to one of the best streaming services very soon. Netflix licensed the canceled show earlier in the year, and the streamer has just confirmed when viewers will be able to check it out. If you're a "Heels" fan, you need to plan to rewatch, too, as there's a chance Netflix could be interested in reviving the show. Read on for all the info we've got right now.

So, when is 'Heels' coming to Netflix?

"Heels" will be available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. from Sunday, September 15.

The streamer's already confirmed that both seasons will be available at launch, meaning you can look forward to bingeing the whole thing in just a month's time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That release date also means "Heels" can whet subscribers' appetites for Netflix's $5 billion deal with the WWE, which will see Netflix becoming the new home of "Raw" starting in 2025.

What is 'Heels' about?

Heels - Official Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Michael Waldron's "Heels" takes viewers to small-town Georgia for a sports drama that revolves around Duffy Wrestling League, a family-owned wrestling promotion.

Jack Spade (Amell) is hard at work trying to keep the business afloat, while also performing in-ring as the "heel", the bad guy designed to be booed and hated by the crowds. On the flipside, his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) is the "face", making him the crowd favorite and the one audiences are meant to root for.

As the pair continues to try and keep the crowds entertained and butt heads over their visions from the league, their in-ring rivalry starts to bleed into their real lives.

In addition to starring Amell and Ludwig, the show also features stars like Allen Maldonado, Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Mary McCormack, Robby Ramos, and even Phil Brooks (otherwise known as wrestler CM Punk), among others.

Could 'Heels' season 3 be on the cards?

(Image credit: Starz)

The short answer is... maybe?

Days after the show's cancelation in September 2023, showrunner Mike O'Malley said he and the rest of the "Heels" team were 'actively' searching for a new home for the show.

"I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else", O'Malley said at the time (via Entertainment Weekly). "We did not intend, nor do we intend for [season 2 finale "High Flying"] to be the last episode of the show".

Starz might have called time on "Heels" after just two seasons, but fans still have some hope that the show's not over just yet. When The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix had licensed the first two seasons in April 2024, they reported that the streamer could be interested in renewing "Heels" if it performs well with Netflix members.

Since Netflix hasn't commented on the topic, we can't be sure whether a "Heels" revival is definitely in the pipeline. However, now the show's got a new streaming home, "Heels" fans have a mission. Come September 15, you need to tell everyone you know with a Netflix subscription to stream "Heels" ASAP.

If the show manages to climb the ranks in the Netflix Top 10 shows and stick around, maybe "Heels" will come out of retirement. Stephen Amell's involvement in "Suits: L.A." might make a revival a little tricky, but given his love of wrestling, he could well come back if Netflix gives Season 3 the go-ahead.