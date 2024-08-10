The best sci-fi movie of the past 20 years is returning to theaters — and it’s even better on the big screen

Some movies are simply better on the big screen, and Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi masterpiece “Interstellar” is most definitely one of them. I can still recall seeing this awe-inspiring space epic in theaters upon its original release in 2014, and it literally blew me away with its stunning cinematography and punchy sound design (not to mention the fantastic score).

Earlier this week my social feeds were abuzz with outrage following a rumor that a planned theatrical re-release was canceled by Paramount and that the studio had destroyed all the original IMAX 70mm prints of the movie. Fortunately, this has proved incorrect, as Variety has confirmed that “Interstellar” is heading back to cinemas on Friday, December 6.

This is a real holiday treat whether you’ve seen “Interstellar” before or not. Not only is it arguably Nolan's best work to date (which is saying something considering his filmography), but it’s also the best science-fiction movie of the past 20 years delivering blockbuster thrills and deep emotional stakes in a slick and stunning package.

If missed the hype around “Interstellar” back in 2014, or just need a refresher on why this epic sci-fi movie is so darn special, here are all the details on this cinematic masterpiece…

What is “Interstellar” about?

Interstellar Movie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in a frighteningly plausible future, “Interstellar” brings viewers to an Earth that is rapidly becoming uninhabitable due to global crop failure. But humanity's best and brightest are desperately trying to find a solution to save mankind, even if that means turning to the stars. One physicist looking for a solution is Professor Brand (Michael Caine), who's working out of a secret NASA base.

Brand develops an ambitious plan to transport Earth’s population to a new home via a wormhole, but to test the suitability of the three planets deemed potentially viable, a team of researchers, led by Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), must venture across the galaxy to find a new place for our species to settle.

The crew’s journey is fraught with perils and takes them beyond space and time itself. As they face each new hardship and the possibility their efforts are futile, Cooper, and his companions including Dr. Ameila Brand (Anne Hathaway), find themselves questioning the very purpose of the mission and their motivations.

“Interstellar” was made for the big screen

Since its debut a decade ago, I’ve rewatched “Interstellar” numerous times on home media, and while it looks absolutely gorgeous on 4K Blu-ray, you simply can’t fully replicate the big-screen experience at home, which is why I’m thrilled that “Interstellar” is returning to where it belongs this holiday season.

There are so many sequences in “Interstellar” that deserve to be seen on an IMAX screen, but the iconic scene on an ocean planet rocked by skyscraper-sized tidal waves is right at the top of the list. I’m also eager to return to the frosty world where Cooper meets Mann (Matt Damon), a surviving NASA explorer, as this part of the movie boasts some truly incredible shots (and an epic narrative twist too). Not to mention, that docking sequence was literally made for a theatrical audio setup.

Of course, “Interstellar” is about so much more than flashy sci-fi visuals and stunning camerawork, it’s remained persistently popular even a decade later because of its very human storytelling, and its deeply compelling characters. I’m just as excited to re-experience the heartbreaking relationship between Cooper and his daughter (Jessica Chastain), and it will probably bring me to tears for the umpteenth time.

Perhaps my only disappointment with this news is that “Interstellar"'s return to theaters is still several months away. (If you can't wait that long, you can stream it on Prime Video.) I’m ready to see this unforgettable sci-fi epic on the big screen right now. But I’ve waited almost 10 years for its big-screen return, I can wait a few more months.

In the meantime, there are still a few flicks left in the summer movie season including my most-anticipated movie of the year, “Alien: Romulus”, and these should hopefully keep me occupied until “Interstellar” makes its grand return to the place where it truly belongs.