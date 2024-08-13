Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," unsurprisingly, kept its spot in the top 10 from last week. But it's now been joined by a new Aaron Eckhart espionage thriller and 2017's "Alien: Covenant," which is trending as people prepare for "Alien: Romulus" later this week.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, August 13.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" continues its reign in the Hulu top 15. This is the fourth movie in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot series that kicked off with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" in 2011.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set generations following Caesar's rise to power in the earlier movies and shows a world where apes are firmly the dominant species on Earth. One ape King in particular, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), even has sights set on dominating apes and humans alike. But when a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) befriends a human scavenger Mae (Freya Allan), Proximus' plans are thrown into chaos.

If you need to catch up before hitting play, the three direct prequels to this movie — "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" — are all available on Hulu, so start watching now.

Watch on Hulu

'Chief of Station' (2024)

Chief of Station | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Ben Malloy (Aaron Eckhart) was the Chief of Station for the CIA in Eastern Europe, living a surprisingly idyllic life in Budapest with his wife (Laëtitia Eïdo) — until a cafe bombing led to her untimely death. But it turns out this cafe bombing was no case of disastrous coincidence. Now, he's returned to Budapest to gather evidence and uncover his wife's true killer, but in the process, he uncovers a dark conspiracy he could have never imagined.

If you love an espionage thriller, "Chief of Station" could be worth your time. While positive and negative reviews alike admit that it's a generic spy thriller, not everyone thinks that's a bad thing, and audiences have been relatively positive about the movie. Plus, at just 98 minutes of runtime, you won't need to spend a lot of time with the movie whether you like it or not.

Watch on Hulu

'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

"Alien: Romulus" arrives in theaters later this week and if the Hulu top 15 is any indication people are watching the past movies to prepare for the latest movie "Alien" franchise.

"Alien: Covenant" is set 11 years after the events of "Prometheus" and before the events of the 1979 "Alien" movie. The colonization ship Covenant has been sent to the planet Origae-6 to establish human life on the planet, bringing 2000 colonists, numerous frozen embryos and an advanced android named Walter (Michael Fassbender). But things go wrong once the ship diverts course from Origae-6 after hearing a seemingly human transmission from a different nearby planet.

You don't need to watch this movie before "Alien: Romulus," since the latter is a standalone movie in the soon-to-be nine-movie film franchise. But there's never a bad time to dive back into the "Alien" universe. I'd start with "Alien" from 1979, but according to the Hulu top 10 movies, "Alien: Covenant" is the movie that most people are watching next.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024) "Chief of Station" (2024) "ABC 20/20" s40 ep17 "Fri, Jan 19, 2018" "At Witt's End: The Hunt for a Killer" s1 ep1 "Foul Play" "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" s26 ep29 "Fri, Jul 19, 2024" "Alien: Covenant" (2017) "Solar Opposites" s5 ep 1 "The Clervixian Dinner Helmets" "John Carter" (2012) "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002) "Casino" (1995) "Alien" (1979) "Futurama" s12 ep3 "The Temp" "Son in Law" (1993) "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)