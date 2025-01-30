5 biggest movies you need to watch in theaters in February 2025

A new month means a new wave of must-see movies hitting theaters, and February 2025 is packed with exciting releases. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed blockbusters, gripping dramas, or pure horror, there’s something for everyone, especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.

One of my top picks this month is the new Marvel flick Captain America: Brave New World. In it, Sam Wilson is caught in a high-stakes international crisis, which forces him to uncover and stop the true masterminds behind it. On the horror front, “The Monkey” is another must-watch, an eerie and suspenseful thriller from the visionary behind “Longlegs.”

So, if you're wondering what to watch this month or looking for the perfect date night movie for Valentine’s Day, here are the five biggest movies you must catch in theaters in February 2025.

NEW MOVIES IN THEATERS FEBRUARY 2025: TOP PICKS

‘Love Hurts’ (February 7)

Love Hurts | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For those seeking something action-packed and funny to watch to get in the Valentine’s spirit, “Love Hurts” looks like a must-watch. With John Wick-style fight choreography (thanks to director Jonathan Eusebio, a stunt veteran) and an intriguing revenge-driven plot, it seems to have a mix of high-energy action and emotional depth. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Ke Huy Quan in a badass role?

“Love Hurts” follows Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan), a seemingly mild-mannered realtor in the Milwaukee suburbs who is actually a former hitman trying to leave his violent past behind. His attempt at a peaceful life is disrupted when he receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime he had left for dead. Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, double-crosses, and deadly confrontations, especially as his volatile crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu), is hunting him down.

Premieres in theaters on Feb. 7

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (February 14)

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The biggest movie in February has to be “Captain America: Brave New World.” Even if you’re not a huge Marvel fan, it’s one to watch (and makes for the perfect date night movie). This new installment marks Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as Captain America, and it’s set to explore his leadership and the political stakes of his new role. Marvel also seems to be leaning into a more grounded, espionage-style story rather than a typical cosmic or multiversal adventure, which could make for a refreshing change.

“Captain America: Brave New World” centers around Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he embraces his role as the new Captain America. After a meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam becomes entangled in an international incident. He must uncover the motives behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind plunges the world into chaos.

Premieres in theaters on Feb. 14

‘Paddington in Peru’ (February 14)

PADDINGTON IN PERU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Paddington in Peru” is absolutely worth watching now that it's finally coming to the U.S. (and especially if you loved the first two “Paddington” movies). This new adventure takes you on an exciting journey through Peru, now featuring Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas joining the cast. Since “Paddington in Peru” and the new “Captain America” both release on the same day, moviegoers can make a fun double-feature out of it for Valentine's.

In this chapter, Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) travels with the Brown family to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears. Upon their arrival, they discover that Aunt Lucy has gone missing, leaving behind only her glasses and bracelet. Determined to find her, Paddington and the Browns go on a thrilling journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru, following clues that lead them to the mysterious Rumi Rock and the legendary lost city of El Dorado.

Premieres in theaters on Feb. 14

‘The Monkey’ (February 21)

THE MONKEY Trailer (2025) Stephen King - YouTube Watch On

Being a huge horror fan, I’m incredibly excited to watch “The Monkey,” even more so because it’s a Stephen King adaptation. With Osgood Perkins directing, I expect the movie to have psychological horror and unsettling tension rather than just cheap jump scares. As for a late Valentine's Day watch? If you and your date enjoy spooky thrills, “The Monkey” could be a great choice for a more unconventional movie night.

“The Monkey” centers on twin brothers Hal and Bill (Theo James), who discover their father's old toy monkey in the attic. This seemingly innocent toy soon unleashes a series of horrifying events, leading to a trail of deaths. As the brothers attempt to rid themselves of the cursed object, they find that the terror persists, compelling them to confront their past and the malevolent force tied to the monkey.

Premieres in theaters on Feb. 21

‘Last Breath’ (February 28)

Last Breath - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters February 28 - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for a psychological survival thriller, “Last Breath” looks to be a tense watch. It’s actually based on the true story of deep-sea diver Chris Lemons, who miraculously survived after being stranded 100 meters underwater in the North Sea with only a few minutes of oxygen left. “Last Breath” seems like a great pick if you're looking for something thrilling and immersive to wrap up February!

“Last Breath” is a narrative adaptation of the 2019 documentary of the same name. It recounts the harrowing true story of deep-sea diver Chris Lemons (Finn Cole), who, during a routine maintenance dive in the North Sea, becomes untethered from his support vessel and is left stranded approximately 100 meters below the ocean's surface with limited oxygen. The plot centers on the desperate efforts of his fellow divers and crew members as they battle against time and the formidable elements to rescue him.

Premieres in theaters on Feb. 28

EVERYTHING NEW IN THEATERS IN FEBRUARY 2025

February 5

"Becoming Led Zeppelin" (wide)



February 7

"Love Hurts" (wide)

"Heart Eyes" (wide)

"Bring Them Down" (wide)

"When I'm Ready" (limited)

"Dark Nuns" (limited)

"Renner" (limited)

"Parthenope" (limited)

"Are You There?" (limited)

"No Other Land" (limited)

"Jazzy" (limited)



February 11

"A Knight's War" (limited)



February 14

"Captain America: Brave New World" (wide)

"Paddington in Peru" (wide)

"Armand" (wide)

"Rounding" (limited)

"Universal Language" (limited)

"Kid Snow" (limited)

"You, Me & Her" (limited)



February 19

"Ex-Husbands" (limited)



February 21

"The Monkey" (wide)

"Cleaner" (wide)

"Lifeline" (limited)

"The Unbreakable Boy" (limited)

"Millers in Marriage" (limited)

"Old Guy" (limited)

"The Quiet Ones" (limited)

"UnBroken" (limited)

"Gazer" (limited)

"Invasion" (limited)



February 28

"Last Breath" (wide)

"The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" (wide)

"The Legend of Ochi" (wide)

"Cold Wallet" (limited)

"Operation Hadal" (limited)

"Uppercut" (limited)

"My Dead Friend Zone" (limited)

"No Address" (limited)