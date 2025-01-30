New on Disney Plus in February 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

This February, the new on Disney Plus calendar includes the remaining episodes of Peter Parker's new adventure, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," plus the debut of Pixar's first original series, "Win or Lose," which looks like the most dramatic softball game ever.

That's not all, either. This month, the streaming service is also letting you experience the magic of "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" when it premieres on Feb. 7, and you can also experience the highs and lows of the Figure Skating in Harlem season in "Harlem Ice", dive into some new episodes of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" or a new "Descendants" short story and stream a handful of new library titles. Read on for a full breakdown of everything that's new on Disney Plus in February 2025.

Top picks

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'

OK, yes, the series premiered right at the end of January, but seeing as "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" will continue to air throughout February with fresh episode drops on Wednesdays through to February 19, it feels worth calling out all the same.

This latest animated series follows high school Peter Parker (here voiced by Hudson Thames) on his way to becoming the hero we know and love, rendered in an art style that pays homage to the character's comic book roots.

'Win or Lose'

Pixar's first-ever original series, "Win or Lose," revolves around a softball team who are preparing for their big championship game. The series reveals what it's like to be in the shoes of each character — including the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, and even a lovesick umpire — with, as Disney puts it, "incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives."

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is a sequel to the Disney Channel's hit family comedy, "Wizards of Waverly Place", and at the end of February, Disney Plus is adding a whole new batch of episodes (which have been airing on the Disney Channel).

The series follows adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has decided to lead a regular, normal life with his family. However, when Alex shows up with wizard-in-training Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) in tow, he has to dust off his magical skills to mentor her while also juggling his daily responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Wednesday, February 5

- "Kindergarten: The Musical" (S1, 5 episodes)

- "My Best Friend's An Animal" (S1, 6 episodes)

- "Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episodes 3-5

Friday, February 7

- "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (S2, 10 episodes)

- "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" - Premiere

Monday, February 10

- "Cheerleader Generation" (S1, 10 episodes)

- "The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders"

Wednesday, February 12

- "Pupstruction" (S2, 6 episodes)

- "Harlem Ice" - all episodes streaming

- "Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episodes 6-8

Thursday, February 13

- "Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story"

- "SLY LIVES (aka the Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22

Monday, February 17

- "Adam Eats the 80s" (S1, 10 episodes)

- "Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point"

Wednesday, February 19

- "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S3, 5 episodes)

- "Win or Lose" two-episode premiere

- "Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" episodes 9-10

Friday, February 21

- "Theme Song Takeover" (S3, 6 episodes)

Saturday, February 22

- "Fur Babies" (S1, 4 episodes)

Monday, February 24

- "Find My Country House" (S1, 10 episodes)

- "Kim of Queens" (S1, 12 episodes)

- "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" (S1, 6 episodes)

- "Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes" (S1, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, February 26

- "Win or Lose" new episodes

Friday, February 28

- "Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts" (S6, 5 episodes)

- "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" 12 new episodes