DC's 'Creature Commandos' reviews are in — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Judging by the reactions to "Creature Commandos", it looks like James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe is off to a solid start.

"Creature Commandos", if you weren't aware, is a seven-episode Max adult animated series that kicks off the new DCU's first chapter, "Gods and Monsters", and introduces us to a lesser-known group of anti-heroes who first debuted in Weird War Tales #93, back in 1980.

It might not necessarily be the group you'd expect to begin a DC entertainment reboot with ("Superman" is on his way, though) but the early verdict seems to be that "Creature Commandos" gets things going in the right way.

At the time of writing, the series has a 94% rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, ahead of its Max premiere this Thursday, December 4. Want to know what's in store? Here's some more info about "Creature Commandos", and a sample of what critics have said about the new show.

What is 'Creature Commandos' about?

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | DC - YouTube Watch On

Written and exec produced by James Gunn, "Creature Commandos" kind of lays the blueprint for the Suicide Squad.

Our team of imprisoned monsters — Led by Rick Flag Snr. and comprised of The Bride, Doctor Phosphorus, Nina Mazursky, G.I. Robot, and The Weasel — are dispatched on a series of missions that are deemed far too dangerous for the average person. As you can see above, the focus seems to be on comedy, violence, and chaos.

The team has assembled a properly star-studded voice cast to bring their characters to life, including Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, Viola Davis, David Harbour, Zoe Chao, Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, and Frank Grillo.

What are critics saying about 'Creature Commandos'?

Ahead of its debut, most critics seem to agree that "Creature Commandos" is absolutely worth streaming once it arrives.

That 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score comes from a total of 17 accredited reviews, and almost everyone who's tuned in has rated the animated series pretty highly and generally agrees that it's a very strong start for this new incarnation of the DC Universe.

For example, IGN's Tyler Robertson gave the series an 8/10 rating. While he acknowledged that its 'violent, lewd, and graphic' presentation won't be for everyone, he claimed ""Creature Commandos" does a solid job of bridging the old era of DC TV and movies and the new one, while also being a really rad show all on its own".



Over at Total Film, Lauren Milici gave the show a 4-star review, calling it both 'the vulgar, explosive, and surprisingly heartbreaking fresh start that DC needed' and "one of the most fun experiences I've ever had watching a superhero anything".

Reviewing the show for ComicBook.com, Charlie Ridgely gave the series a perfect 5-star score. In particular, they praised the voice performances across the board as 'impeccable' and said "Creature Commandos" is "channeling the quintessential heart and dark humor that have become calling cards of Gunn’s found-family stories, and delivering the best possible start to the budding DCU."

Finally, Collider's Nate Richard said that "Creature Commandos" gave it an 8/10, arguing "those who love Gunn's past work for both Marvel and DC will feel right at home", adding: "The new series has all the laughs, emotion, and memorable characters that have already established Gunn as one of the biggest and most reliable names in the genre. If this series is any indication, the future of the DC Universe is in very good hands.

"Creature Commandos" gets its two-episode premiere on Max on Thursday, December 5, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. If you're still not sure whether the show's right for you and need a new watch, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Max for more streaming inspiration. If you're in the mood for more superhero stuff, be sure to check out how to watch the DC movies in order, too.