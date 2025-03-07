How to watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online from anywhere

News
By
published

The founders on Twitter on the meteoric rise and subsequent sale of the app that revolutionized social media

The former logo for the app formerly known (but still referred to by most people) as Twitter
(Image credit: CNN)
Jump to:

From launch in 2006 into a crowded social media market place, Twitter stood out. Here it's founders explain what made it a phenomenon adopted by celebrities, politicians and the everyday masses as a source for news, entertainment and community until it transformed the way the world communicated. And then what happened as they lost control and it morphed into "X" the platform now controlled by Elon Musk

Here's how to watch "Twitter: Breaking The Bird" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' - Streams, release date

"'Twitter: Breaking The Bird'" will premiere on CNN (available via Hulu) at 10.00 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 9.
• U.S. Hulu (30-day free trial) / CNN via Sling TV
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Technological breakthrough, disruption, the search for a digital utopia, human ambition, conflict, resilience, victory and defeat - take your pick, it's all in this cautionary tale of the revolution that created the world's town square and the hate and misinformation that came with it.

With interviews with employees and key personnel from the rank and file to the C-suite and biting analysis from the journalists who have been there from the start and had a ringside view of all the tech bro hubris, corporate warfare and changing leadership structure, this is truly the inside story.

But while the who, when and how are answered here we are left with the why. Why does it still matter who controls the app formerly known as "Twitter" (now "X")? And is there such a thing as too much free speech?

Read on to see the ways you can watch "'Twitter: Breaking The Bird" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch ''Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Twitter: Breaking The Bird" is available to stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps at 10 p.m. E.T./ P.T. on Sunday, March 9 and on-demand the following day. It will also be available on Hulu (30-day trial).

You can also live stream CNN via Sling TV.

Abroad? Don't panic. Americans away from home can still catch the show on their usual domestic screening platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' from anywhere in the world

If "Twitter: Breaking The Bird" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Twitter: Breaking The Bird" online from wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' in the U.K. or Australia?

Not as far as we can tell – it seems to be limited to U.S. broadcasters for now.

But if you're a U.S. viewer traveling abroad you can use NordVPN to watch this Twitter doc on Hulu and Sling TV from anywhere. Details just above.

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' episode guide

  • Season 01 Episode 01 – "The Big Idea": A group of young coders and designers come together to invent a social media platform named Twitter.
  • S01 E02 – "Unfollowing The Leader": As Twitter transforms communication across the world, its founders fight for control of the company.
  • S01 E03 – "Making It Big": A new CEO takes over and brings back founder Jack Dorsey to help steer Twitter's growth.
  • S01 E04 – "Disaster": Jack Dorsey returns as CEO of Twitter but soon faces serious challenges; he turns to Elon Musk.

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird" - Contributors

  • Ev Williams – Twitter co-founder and former CEO
  • Biz Stone – Twitter co-founder
  • Kara Swisher – Journalist covering Twitter inception
  • Various Twitter Employees – Rank-and-file staff to executives
  • Additional Experts & Journalists

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' FAQ

What have CNN said about their four-part docu-series "Twitter: Breaking The Bird"?

“Twitter was one of the most disruptive inventions out of Silicon Valley in modern history and continues to have a huge impact on how people around the world communicate. Viewers look to CNN Original Series to go behind the headlines of complex, topical stories and this deeply sourced, meticulously researched investigation of Twitter does just that,” said Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
Bill Borrows
Bill Borrows

Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Josiah Johnson and Jamel Johnson are the stars of &quot;Memes and Nightmares&quot;
How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' online from anywhere — stream NBA Twitter mockumentary
Fox News and Fox Sports logos side by side
How to watch Fox News live from anywhere: stream President Trump's 'big speech' to Congress tonight
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant victorious after winning championship vs Boston Celtics. His story is told in three-part documentary Kobe: The Making of a Legend.
How to watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' online and from anywhere
Protagonists from America, Sweden and Russia arguing around a table in a promotional image for Whiskey on the Rocks
How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' online — stream all episodes and for free
NewsNation logo on blue background
How to watch NewsNation live online from anywhere in the world
Sterling K. Brown stars as Xavier Collins, head of a security detail for a former President suddenly dragged into the spotlight
How to watch 'Paradise' online from anywhere — stream Sterling K. Brown political thriller
Latest in Hulu
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
The former logo for the app formerly known (but still referred to by most people) as Twitter
How to watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online from anywhere
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Latest in News
Honor Magic V teaser image
Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Honor Magic V4 leak just revealed a killer foldable
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
A young blonde woman watches tv in bed before she goes to sleep
This common nighttime routine ‘mistake’ may actually help you fall asleep faster, says expert
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
Loading a washing machine with colored clothes
Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert
More about hulu
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal

Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now
Shogun season 1

'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France scores his team&#039;s third try ahead of the Ireland vs France Six Nations 2025 showdown

Ireland vs France live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide
See more latest
Most Popular
Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France scores his team&#039;s third try ahead of the Ireland vs France Six Nations 2025 showdown
Ireland vs France live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide
Lotte Kopecky training in Spain in 2024
Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online
A young blonde woman watches tv in bed before she goes to sleep
This common nighttime routine ‘mistake’ may actually help you fall asleep faster, says expert
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
Will that big 'The Last of Us' death happen in season 2? Here's what showrunner Craig Mazin says
Honor Magic V teaser image
Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Honor Magic V4 leak just revealed a killer foldable
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
A woman sat on the edge of her bed holding her stomach in pain as she experiences the symptoms of GERD
Trouble sleeping? Your melatonin supplements could be stopping you from sleeping through the night
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look