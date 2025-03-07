How to watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online from anywhere

From launch in 2006 into a crowded social media market place, Twitter stood out. Here it's founders explain what made it a phenomenon adopted by celebrities, politicians and the everyday masses as a source for news, entertainment and community until it transformed the way the world communicated. And then what happened as they lost control and it morphed into "X" the platform now controlled by Elon Musk

Here's how to watch "Twitter: Breaking The Bird" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' - Streams, release date "'Twitter: Breaking The Bird'" will premiere on CNN (available via Hulu) at 10.00 p.m. ET/ PT on Sunday, March 9.

• U.S. — Hulu (30-day free trial) / CNN via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Technological breakthrough, disruption, the search for a digital utopia, human ambition, conflict, resilience, victory and defeat - take your pick, it's all in this cautionary tale of the revolution that created the world's town square and the hate and misinformation that came with it.

With interviews with employees and key personnel from the rank and file to the C-suite and biting analysis from the journalists who have been there from the start and had a ringside view of all the tech bro hubris, corporate warfare and changing leadership structure, this is truly the inside story.

But while the who, when and how are answered here we are left with the why. Why does it still matter who controls the app formerly known as "Twitter" (now "X")? And is there such a thing as too much free speech?

Read on to see the ways you can watch "'Twitter: Breaking The Bird" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch ''Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online in the U.S.

"Twitter: Breaking The Bird" is available to stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps at 10 p.m. E.T./ P.T. on Sunday, March 9 and on-demand the following day. It will also be available on Hulu (30-day trial).

You can also live stream CNN via Sling TV.

Abroad? Don't panic. Americans away from home can still catch the show on their usual domestic screening platform by using a VPN.

Watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' from anywhere in the world

If "Twitter: Breaking The Bird" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can I watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' in the U.K. or Australia? Not as far as we can tell – it seems to be limited to U.S. broadcasters for now. But if you're a U.S. viewer traveling abroad you can use NordVPN to watch this Twitter doc on Hulu and Sling TV from anywhere. Details just above.

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 – "The Big Idea": A group of young coders and designers come together to invent a social media platform named Twitter.

A group of young coders and designers come together to invent a social media platform named Twitter. S01 E02 – "Unfollowing The Leader": As Twitter transforms communication across the world, its founders fight for control of the company.

As Twitter transforms communication across the world, its founders fight for control of the company. S01 E03 – "Making It Big": A new CEO takes over and brings back founder Jack Dorsey to help steer Twitter's growth.

A new CEO takes over and brings back founder Jack Dorsey to help steer Twitter's growth. S01 E04 – "Disaster": Jack Dorsey returns as CEO of Twitter but soon faces serious challenges; he turns to Elon Musk.

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird" - Contributors

Ev Williams – Twitter co-founder and former CEO

Biz Stone – Twitter co-founder

Kara Swisher – Journalist covering Twitter inception

Various Twitter Employees – Rank-and-file staff to executives

Additional Experts & Journalists

'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' FAQ

What have CNN said about their four-part docu-series "Twitter: Breaking The Bird"? “Twitter was one of the most disruptive inventions out of Silicon Valley in modern history and continues to have a huge impact on how people around the world communicate. Viewers look to CNN Original Series to go behind the headlines of complex, topical stories and this deeply sourced, meticulously researched investigation of Twitter does just that,” said Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide.

