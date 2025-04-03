How to watch 'Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America' online from anywhere

"Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" is a must-watch three-part documentary series. Thirty years after the destruction wrought by the truck bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995 became the most infamous terrorist event on American soil, we get to hear from the people it affected and how they now reflect upon it.

► U.S. date and time: "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" premieres on National Geographic on Wednesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT. It then streams on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Beyond the physical damage and the psychological trauma and injuries, the bombing led to the deaths of 168 people (including 25 children). It stunned the nation but, arguably, the identity and background of the man responsible would serve to provide the biggest shock of all.

The initial reaction had been to blame Muslim extremists but as former President Bill Clinton tells the documentary, “ I thought it was very important not to make that assumption. ” Over 200 FBI agents were involved in the manhunt that eventually led to the arrest and conviction of 26 year old Gulf War veteran Timothy McVeigh.

He had been radicalized by the government's handling of the Waco siege in 1993 and wanted to inspire a revolution against the federal government. He ultimately failed but his example has been cited as the inspiration for many domestic terrorist incidents since.

The 42nd President is just one of the talking heads in this powerful and emotional piece of work. Others who make a telling contribution include Edye Raines (who lost two children in the bombing), District Fire Chief Mike Shannon, FBI agent Bob Ricks and Stephen Jones, the reluctant defense attorney assigned to McVeigh’s case.

Here's everything you need to watch "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" online

'Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America' live streams around the world

All three episodes of "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" drop on National Geographic on Wednesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT. It then streams on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Traveling outside the U.S.?

All three episodes of "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" premiere on Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m. BST on National Geographic in the U.K.. We'd expect it to stream on Disney Plus at a later date.

"Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" premieres in Australia on Thursday, April 3 on Disney Plus.

'Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America' - Episode guide

Episode 1 – Explosion: April 19, 1995, begins like any other day in Oklahoma City until a bomb explodes outside a federal building. Oklahomans are plunged into chaos, and first responders race against the clock to save those trapped inside. Meanwhile, the media searches for answers, and the FBI begins what will become one of their biggest investigations.

Episode 2 – Manhunt: Reports of a second explosive cause mass panic and an evacuation is ordered. Fighting their instincts, first responders must leave survivors trapped and fearing for their lives. The country questions who would strike a federal building in the heartland as the FBI launches a nationwide search to find those responsible for the worst domestic terrorist attack in American history.

Episode 3 – Justice: President Clinton arrives in Oklahoma as grieving families come together to remember those they have lost. The nation grapples with the reality that the bomber is an American veteran who shows no remorse. As the trial begins, the government seeks the death penalty for the worst domestic terrorist attack in U.S. history.

What to know about 'Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America'

What offenses was Timothy McVeigh charged with? McVeigh was indicted on 11 federal counts, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, use of a weapon of mass destruction, destruction with the use of explosives, and eight counts of first degree murder for the deaths of law enforcement officers on August 10, 1995. He was found guilty of all charges and executed at Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary on June 11, 1997 by lethal injection. It was reported that he "died with his eyes open."

