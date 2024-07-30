New on Hulu in August 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hulu is adding some big shows and movies this August. You wouldn't think of August as a major month for hot shows and movies hitting the streaming service, given the summer is winding down but fall hasn't started yet. But between one of the year's big blockbusters, a few Hulu original shows and one of last year's hottest movies from the festival circuit, there's a lot to like this month.

Headling the list of shows this month is "Only Murders in the Building" season 4. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, this show has been a smash hit for Hulu and the season premiere for season 4 arrives at the end of the month.

For this month's top movies, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the clear blockbuster. The latest installment in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot series of films, this movie dominated the box office back in May and is finally making its streaming debut.

But if those don't do it for you, don't worry — there are plenty of options. Here are all the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in August.

New on Hulu in August 2024: Top picks

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The 10th movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise — and the fourth in the reboot series that kicked off with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" in 2011 — "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" takes us to the future. The movie is set generations following Caesar's rise to power in the earlier movies and shows a world where apes live as the dominant species.

But that order could be upended when a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) befriends a human scavenger Mae (Freya Allan). When the two become ensnared in the plans of the ape king Proximus Caesar, it has the potential to cement apes as the dominant species or throw everything into chaos.

Premieres August 2 on Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 premiere

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Season 3 of this hit Hulu show just earned 21 Emmy nominations and season 4 looks set to be just as good. Following the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mable (Selena Gomez), this show about a podcast becomes a show about a movie about a podcast as they leave New York and head to Hollywood to investigate the shocking events from the end of season 3.

And in true Hollywood fashion, season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" features a star-studded guest cast. Meryl Streep returns as Loretta Durkin and is joined by new appearances from Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, and Kumail Nanjiani. Don't miss the season premiere at the end of this month.

Premieres August 27 on Hulu

'Solar Opposites' season 5

Solar Opposites | Season 5 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Rick and Morty" may be the more notable creation from Justin Roiland but "Solar Opposites" has been a sleeper hit for Hulu. Following Roiland's removal from the show, season 4 starred Dan Stevens as the voice of the Korvo, leader of the alien Shlorpians who have been sent to colonize Earth.

Of course, they haven't colonized Earth yet and I wouldn't expect them to achieve the feat in season 5 either. Instead, expect more antics from the Shlorpians, more chaos in "The Wall" and more SilverCops. Will these three storylines come together in season 5? Probably not, because "Solar Opposites" has already been greenlit for season 6, but it'll be fun to watch just in case.

Premieres August 12 on Hulu

'Dance Moms: A New Era' season 1

Dance Moms: A New Era | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I cannot pretend that I have ever watched "Dance Moms." Or that I know what the show is about other than dancers and their moms. But I haven't lived under a rock, so I do know that it was a massive hit and that people couldn't get enough.

Hulu's "Dance Moms: A New Era" is a reboot of the popular reality show. This time, there's a new coach and new dancers, but there's still tons of "mama drama." The new coach, Glo Hampton, will try to take her students and the prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level, but only if the moms don't sabotage her efforts. The whole first season drops this month, so don't miss it.

Premieres August 7 on Hulu

'La Chimera' (2023)

LA CHIMERA - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I will be watching "La Chimera" this August. Starring Josh O'Connor (most recently in "Challengers") as British archaeologist Arthur, this comedy-drama follows his return to Italy after he was arrested for attempting to sell stolen artifacts. Once in Italy though, it doesn't take long for Arthur to return to his tomb robbing ways.

This comedy-drama wasn't a box office blockbuster like "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," but "La Chimera" did become a darling of the film festival circuit in 2023. At Cannes, director/writer Alice Rohrwacher's screenplay won the AFCAE Art House Cinema Award and the film was nominated for the Palm d'Or. If you're a cinephile, don't miss this one when it hits Hulu this month.

Premieres August 14 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in August 2024

August 1

"Billion Dollar Wreck" season 1

"Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty" season 1

"Interrogation Cam" season 1

"Naruto Shippuden" (Dubbed) episodes 450 – 461

"The Banger Sisters" (2002)

"The Beach" (2000)

"Because I Said So" (2007)

"Brothers Mcmullen" (1995)

"Casino" (1995)

"Drumline" (2002)

"Eddie Murphy: Raw"' (1987)

"Eragon" (2006)

"Flubber" (1997)

"Fool’s Gold" (2008)

"The Full Monty" (1997)

"Garfield: The Movie" (2004)

"Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties" (2006)

"The Guardian" (2006)

"Horrible Bosses" (2011)

"Horrible Bosses 2" (2014)

"I Feel Pretty" (2018)

"In Time" (2011)

"John Carter" (2012)

"Kingdom of Heaven" (2005)

"Knocked Up" (2007)

"Maid in Manhattan" (2002)

"Marley & Me" (2008)

"Marley & Me: The Puppy Years" (2011)

"The Mask of Zorro" (1998)

"Midway" (2019)

"Muppets from Space" (1999)

"Night at the Museum" (2006)

"Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" (2009)

"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" (2014)

"Open Season: Scared Silly" (2016)

"Punch-Drunk Love" (2002)

"Race to Witch Mountain" (2009)

"Rachel Getting Married" (2008)

"Raising Arizona" (1987)

"Random Hearts" (1999)

"Robots" (2005)

"Simply Irresistible" (1999)

"Son-in-Law" (1993)

"Stay" (2005)

"Tron: Legacy" (2010)

"Welcome Home" (2018)

"Zero Dark Thirty" (2012)

August 2

"The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco" (2013)

"The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" (2015)

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024)

August 3

"Suitable Flesh" (2023)

August 4

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (2022)

August 5

"Impractical Jokers" season 8

August 7

"Dance Moms: A New Era" season 1

"NO WAY OUT: The Roulette" two-episode series premiere (Subbed)

"The Zone: Survival Mission" three-episode season 3 premiere (Subbed)

"The Secret Romantic Guesthouse" season 1 (Subbed)

August 8

"Ancient Aliens Special Presentation" season 2

"Blackout" season 1A (Dubbed)

"Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult" season 1

"Presidents at War" season 1

"The World Wars" season 1

"Top Shot" season 3

"Unsolved" season 3

"A Piece of Cake" (2021)

"Epic Tails" (2022)

"Food, Inc. 2" (2023)

August 9

"Billy Wayne Davis: Testify" (2022)

"Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses" (2020)

"Greg Warren: The Salesman" (2023)

"Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby" (2023)

"Kelsey Cook: The Hustler" (2023)

"Chief of Station" (2024)

August 10

"Greta" (2019)

August 11

"Beautiful Disaster" (2019)

August 12

"Solar Opposites" season 5

August 13

"The Woman King" (2022)

August 14

"Tyrant" season 1 (Subbed and dubbed)

La Chimera (2023)

August 15

"Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" season 5

"Bakers vs. Fakers" season 2

"Build It Bigger" season 1

"Cake Boss" season 16

"Cake Wars" season 2

"Cooks vs. Cons" season 5

"Curb Appeal" season 26

"Cutthroat Kitchen" seasons 14-15

"Deadly Women" seasons 12-13

"Dr. Pimple Popper" seasons 6-7

"Family by the Ton" season 1

"Man vs. Wild" seasons 4-6

"My 600-lb Life" season 8

"My Strange Addiction" season 4

"NASA’s Unexplained Files" season 5

"Tanked" seasons 11-12

"The Last Alaskans" seasons 1-2

"Tia Mowry at Home" season 1

"Unusual Suspects" seasons 6-7

"Vigilante" season 1 (Dubbed)

"WWE Smack Talk" season 1

"WWE’s Most Wanted Treasure" season 2

"Boy in the Walls" (2023)

"Smile" (2022)

August 16

"Accidental Texan" (2023)

"Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male" (2013)

"Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Andrew Santino" (1987)

"Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Donald Glover" (2010)

"Immaculate" (2024)

"Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool" (2011)

"Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied" (2003)

August 19

"OceanXplorers" season 1 premiere

August 20

"Muslim Matchmaker" season 1

"Agent Recon" (2024)

August 21

"High School Return of a Gangster" season 1 (Dubbed)

"Stress Positions" (2024)

August 22

"Biography: WWE Legends" season 1

"Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal" season 1

"Deadly Alibi" season 1

"Reasonable Doubt" season 2 Premiere

"WWE Rivals" seasons 1-2

August 23

"Holly Hobbie" season 5

"Adam Cayton-Holland: Wallpaper" (2024)

"The Dive" (2023)

"Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows" (2020)

"Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life" (2020)

"Mike Vecchione: The Attractives" (2023)

"Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)" (2023)

"Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman" (2023)

August 24

"FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly" (2024)

August 25

"The Courier" (2021)

"Total Drama Island: Reloaded" season 1A

August 26

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" seasons 3-4

August 27

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 premiere

"Chaos Walking" (2021)

August 28

"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" complete docuseries

"Blackout" season 1A

"The Villain of Romance" season 1 (Subbed)

August 29

Gold Medal Families" (2016)

"History’s Greatest Mysteries" season 4

"Killer Lies: Chasing a True-Crime Con Man" docuseries premiere

"Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg" (2023)

"The DUFF" (2015)

August 30

"I Kissed a Girl" season 2

"Something in the Water" (2024)

Leaving Hulu in August 2024

August 3

"Accidental Love" (2015)

"Labor Pains" (2009)

"Winter Passing" (2005)

August 9

"Polaroid" (2019)

August 10

"Beautiful Disaster" (2023)

August 14

"Journey to the West" (2013)

"Monsters" (2010)

"Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut" (2013)

"Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut" (2013)

"The China Hustle" (2017)

"Red Cliff" (2008)

"What Just Happened" (2008)

"White Bird in a Blizzard" (2014)

August 31

"The Enforcer" (2022)

"High-rise" (2015)

"The Omen" (2006)