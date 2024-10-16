Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards and several others scoring nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed that list down to three of Hulu's current top 10 shows that stand out from the rest. "Family Guy" and its new Hulu-exclusive Halloween Special have it rocketing to the top. It's joined by a pair of ABC procedural dramas. Ryan Murphy's hit show "9-1-1" takes a high spot on the top 10 and it's joined by the new hit "High Potential" starring Kaitlin Olson

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, make sure to check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Oct. 16.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Family Guy'

Family Guy Halloween Special | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Family Guy" needs no introduction. The animated Fox show has come a long way from being merely a "The Simpsons" rip-off and has become an iconic show in its own right.

But what may need an introduction is the show's latest episode, "Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater." This Hulu-exclusive Halloween special is split over two stories. The first has Peter Griffin and his friends helping Joe Swanson beat out the reigning champion (Glen Powell) in a pumpkin-growing contest. The second has baby Stewie Griffin bringing his stuffed bear Rupert to life — and unwittingly sending it to kill the family dog, Brian Griffin.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1'

9-1-1 (FOX) Trailer HD - Ryan Murphy drama series - YouTube Watch On

Shaped in the mold of procedural dramas like "Law and Order" and "Chicago Fire," "9-1-1" does not reinvent the wheel. But here's the thing — it doesn't need to. The procedural format is already perfect. Why ruin a good thing?

From prodigious TV producer Ryan Murphy, "9-1-1" follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. It features a large ensemble cast but stars the incredible Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby's Nash, an LAFD station captain.

Watch on Hulu

'High Potential'

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

"High Potential" is ABC's latest hit ABC crime drama. It stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother working as a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department. One day, she starts cleaning the offices only to see evidence for an investigation laid out in front of her. With her high IQ, she immediately spots a mistake, corrects it and then moves on with her work.

But her correction doesn't escape the notice of LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Selena (Judy Reyes). Selena picks up on Morgan's talents and hires her as a consultant, much to the chagrin of Karadec. Now on episode 5, this is the network TV drama you don't want to miss.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Family Guy" "ABC 20/20" "9-1-1" "High Potential" "Only Murders in the Building" "Grey's Anatomy" "Tell Me Lies" "Doctor Odyssey" "General Hospital" "Mr. Crocket" "9-1-1: Lone Star" "Secret Life of Diddy: A Special Edition of 20/20" "The Golden Bachelorette" "Reasonable Doubt" "American Horror Stories"