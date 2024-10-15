Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week there are just two movies in the top 15 I really like and one in the top 10. But horror fans should enjoy this week's offerings. There's "Mr. Crocket," a movie about a creepy children's show and "Sting," a movie about a 12-year-old girl's pet that turns into a giant flesh-eating monster. So without further ado, here are the movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, Oct. 15.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Mr. Crocket' (2024)

Mr. Crocket | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Ever since there have been screens to distract kids, parents have used them to distract kids. But in "Mr. Crocket," that plan goes horribly wrong.

The movie stars Jerrika Hinton as Summer, a mother who in 1993, finds a tape for a mysterious children's show starring Mr. Crocket (Elvis Nolasco). Little does she know, he kidnaps children and brutally murders their parents. So when he emerges from the TV and kidnaps her son, she must hunt down the children's host from Hell to save herself and her son.

Watch on Hulu

Honorable mentions

'Sting' (2024)

Sting Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

If you're afraid of spiders, you should maybe sit this one out. But for the rest of us, "Sting" is a seriously creepy movie dropping hitting the Hulu top 15 just in time for Halloween.

"Sting" stars Alyla Browne as Charlotte, a 12-year-old girl who adopts a tiny spider hatchling she names Sting. But even Charlotte doesn't want to be caught in Sting's web — he soon turns into a gigantic man-eating monster.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"9-1-1" "ABC 20/20" "High Potential" "Grey's Anatomy" "Tracker" "Mr Crocket" (2024) "Only Murders in the Building" "Tell Me Lies" "Doctor Odyssey" "Family Guy" "Secret Life of Diddy: A Special Edition of 20/20" "Reasonable Doubt" "Sting" (2024) "The Golden Bachelorette" "The Old Man"