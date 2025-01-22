Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. Two freshman shows, "Doc" and "High Potential," continue to trend with Hulu as new episodes drop on the platform. But one of the best comedies on TV for the past several years is also making an appearance in the top 10 this week.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, January 22.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Doc'

DOC | Season 1 Promo | Sony Pictures Television - YouTube Watch On

"Doc" is based on a true story. This new medical drama stars Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen. Dr. Larsen is the chief of internal medicine at a fictional hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota but one day her life is forever changed by a car accident that causes serious brain trauma. This trauma causes memory loss and suddenly, Amy finds that she can't remember the past eight years.

That means she can't remember some pretty major event, including her divorce. If the premise seems far-fetched, I promise, it's actually based on real events. "Doc" is adapted from the Italian drama "Doc – Nelle tue mani," which itself is based on the true story of an Italian doctor who forgot 12 years of his life following a car accident. Check out episode 3 of this show's debut season right now on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

'High Potential'

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

"High Potential" stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother working for the Los Angeles Police Department as a cleaning lady. One day her curiosity gets the better of her and she ends up solving a problem that's been unsolved by the LAPD detectives working on it. LAPD Captain Selena (Judy Reyes) recognizes Morgan's high IQ and its potential to help the LAPD so she makes her a consultant working with LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) — against Karadec's wishes.

The show has been a huge hit for ABC and was just renewed for a second season. So if you've been hesitant to commit to a new show there's never been a better time. Episode 10 just dropped, and has Morgan and the LAPD solving the case of a nanny mysteriously bludgeoned to death in a park. Check it out now before episode 11 is released next week.

Watch on Hulu

'Abbott Elementary'

Abbott Elementary Season 1 Teaser | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"Abbott Elementary" stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a perpetually optimistic second-grade teacher at the fictional Abbott Elementary in Philadelphia, where a documentary film crew has set up shop to film the lives of teachers at mismanaged and underfunded schools.

Fans of "The Office" will definitely find something to connect with here, as will fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" which just had a crossover episode with "Abbott Elementary." While Brunson is the lead and also the creative force behind the show, the ensemble cast of the school's teachers and staff is a huge reason this show is such a big success. That includes Janelle James as the school's principal Ava Coleman, who has received plenty of awards consideration for her performance in the show.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"A Real Pain" "The Bad Shepherd" "Doc" "High Potential" "Twilight" "Abbott Elementary" "9-1-1: Lone Star" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" "Shifting Gears" "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1" "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2" "John Wick" "The Rookie" "The Social Media Murders"