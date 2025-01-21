Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are just a few movies in the top 10 to choose from. Leading the list are a pair of new additions. The top spot is, unsurprisingly, occupied by "A Real Pain. This Best Picture contender was one of my top 10 favorite movies of last year and our entertainment editor Rory Mellon called it his favorite movie of the past 12 months. Once you're done watching that, there's a new thriller from last year that you'll want to consider adding to your watchlist.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, January 21.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'A Real Pain' (2024)

"A Real Pain" stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as cousins David and Benji. While they were once close to each other, their paths in life have largely diverged. David has a family and a steady job selling banner ads on the internet. Benji, meanwhile, lives a somewhat more aimless life and is far less reserved than his cousin. When the two take a trip to Poland to visit the homeland of their late grandmother, it's not just their Jewish heritage that gets explored.

This comedy-drama isn't just starring Eisenberg though, it was also written and directed by him and pulls directly from his life experiences. The writing is particularly brilliant and frankly deserves as much praise as the awards consideration the two stars are getting for their acting performances. Don't sleep on the supporting cast either, especially Will Sharpe as their tour guide and Kurt Egyiawan a Rwandan who has found common ground with the Jewish people after surviving the Rwandan genocide.

'The Bad Sheperd' (2024)

"The Bad Shepherd" stars Christos Kalabogias, Scotty Tovar, Justin Taite and Brett Zimmerman as Paul, John, Leonard and Travis. This group of friends is out in the woods on a hunting trip when they accidentally hit a woman (Annie Gonzalez) with their car. This kills the woman, but when the group discovers she is carrying a bag full of cash, they decide to keep the cash and bury the body.

That plan goes wrong quickly, but it becomes a full-blown disaster when the bag's real owner (played by director Geo Santini) comes looking for it. From then on, it's a race to survive that pushes the group's friendship to the brink.

Full disclosure ... by most accounts, this movie isn't good. There are only two critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and they're both negative. There are at least a few more audience reviews, but they aren't much better either. I can't promise you'll like this thriller, but given it's No. 2 on Hulu's top 15, it's clear somebody is watching it.

'Twilight' (2008)

Based on the Stephenie Meyer series of young adult romance novels, "Twilight" stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a high school girl living in Forks, Washington. It's a dark place, which admittedly makes it perfect for vampires. One day, Bella is thrown unexpectedly into this world of the undead after her classmate Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) saves her on a few occasions using superhuman — or perhaps inhuman — strength. She rightly deduces that he's a vampire, leaving her life forever changed.

You probably already know this movie. In fact, you've probably already seen it. Even I had to see it, though I don't think the movie is good outside of one scene where they all play baseball while "Supermassive Black Hole" by Muse plays in the soundtrack. Still, this movie made $408 million and spawned a massive movie franchise, so maybe I'm the wrong one. At least it launched the careers of Stewart and Pattinson.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"A Real Pain" "The Bad Shepherd" "High Potential" "Abbott Elementary" "Twilight" "Shifting Gears" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Doc" "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" "Hell's Kitchen" "Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers" "John Wick" "The Rookie" "Scam Goddess" "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1"