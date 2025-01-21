One of my favorite thrillers of all time just landed on Hulu — and it’s 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’ve watched so many thrillers over the years that many of them blur together. But a select few manage to stand out, leaving a lasting impression and embedding themselves deep in my mind. “Sleep” is one of them.

This South Korean mystery thriller gave me chills more than once, and I even watched it for the second time recently. Now that it’s streaming on Hulu (as of January 21), I just need to talk about it with you.

“Sleep” first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 before hitting digital streaming services in September. It garnered glowing reviews, and its intriguing premise was enough to make me watch it. What I didn’t expect though was how it would become one of my favorite thrillers of the past five years (and completely change the way I think about sleepwalking). This movie is also significant because it is one of Lee Sun-kyun's final performances before he sadly passed away in December 2023.

Far from lulling me to sleep, this compact thriller kept me wide awake, with plenty to love packed into its runtime. Here’s everything to know about “Sleep” and why you should stream it on Hulu right now.

What is ‘Sleep’ about?

SLEEP Trailer | TIFF 2023 - YouTube Watch On

“Sleep” is a gripping mystery thriller that follows newlyweds Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) and Hyeon-soo (Lee Sun-kyun) as they embark on a new chapter of their lives together, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. However, their domestic bliss takes a dark turn when Hyeon-soo begins to exhibit disturbing and erratic sleepwalking behaviors that seem to defy explanation. What starts as minor oddities in his sleep quickly escalates into unsettling and dangerous episodes, leaving Soo-jin to question whether her husband could be a threat to their safety.

As the nights grow more terrifying, Soo-jin becomes consumed by the mystery of Hyeon-soo's condition. The strain takes a toll on their marriage, with Soo-jin torn between her love for Hyeon-soo and her instinct to protect herself and their child.

‘Sleep’ expertly builds tension around fear and anxiety

(Image credit: Alamy / BFA)

The best part of “Sleep” is the way it grips you with tension from the very beginning. Director Jason Yu builds suspense with dimly lit camera shots and eerie background noises, but it’s the performances of Jung Yu-mi and Lee Sun-kyun that truly anchor this taut thriller. Their emotional bond is the stepping stone for what becomes a completely wild ride, and it’s their relationship that accomplishes a great deal in a limited space, making the escalating chaos feel all the more believable.

The movie opens by establishing the couple’s happy, ordinary life, with Soo-jin far along in her pregnancy. But the cracks begin to show when she wakes up one morning to find her husband has scratched his cheek so deeply in his sleep that it leaves a raw gash. From there, things spiral into several unsettling events that only get stranger. Told in three tightly constructed chapters, “Sleep” is an effective thriller that knows how to make the viewer paranoid too.

“Sleep” is a standout thriller because it keeps the emotional struggles of its characters front and center. Jung Yu-mi is especially compelling as Soo-jin, a mother gripped by fear and anxiety over her newborn’s safety. The movie doesn’t waste time tapping into the fears of new parents, functioning as both a psychological thriller and a metaphor for the intrusive thoughts that often accompany motherhood.

Even though this psychological thriller has a simple concept, it still manages to make the idea of trying to get some rest feel like the most dangerous thing ever. “Sleep” dives deep into feelings of paranoia, mostly taking place in the couple's big apartment, which starts to feel tighter as the story goes on. By the end, you’ll find yourself craving even a fleeting glimpse of the outside world.

(Image credit: Lotte Entertainment)

I’m not the only one who thinks “Sleep” is a worthy thriller. It has 95% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 70 reviews, with audiences giving it a solid 72% rating. Wendy Ide from the Observer said: “It's an impressive first feature from Jason Yu, who is as adept at wielding the sly observational comedy of the film's first half as he is at ratcheting up the claustrophobic tension later on.”

Meanwhile, Time Out’s Kambole Campbell stated it “efficiently details this cruel accumulation of stresses driving the couple apart... Coupled with some smart, subtle production design as the apartment turns more and more claustrophobic, it makes for an impressive debut.”

Alissa Wilkinson from Vox gave a review that I very much agree with: “Jason Yu crafts a twisty delight that leaves you doubting what you’re seeing and wondering what to believe right till the last moment.”

Stream ‘Sleep’ on Hulu now

(Image credit: Lotte Entertainment)

“Sleep” is now streaming on Hulu, and if you’re a fan of thrillers that combine mystery, tension, and dark comedy, this one deserves your attention. Its short runtime is packed with everything that makes a movie gripping, including some deeply chilling moments that will have you on your edge for a few hours after.

Whether you’re drawn in by the glowing reviews or simply curious about a thriller that stands out from the rest, this one offers something refreshing. Seriously, don’t sleep on “Sleep” now that it’s on one of the best streaming services.

If I haven’t convinced you to watch it, you can see what else is new on Hulu in January 2025. We also have a guide on the top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more.

Stream "Sleep" on Hulu now.