Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, the top 10 movies list introduces a new movie — "Dead Money" — a thriller about a poker game with massive stakes. The list also features the newly minted Oscars 2025 winner, "A Real Pain."

This movie was a favorite of most of the Tom's Guide staff (myself included) and was generally considered a Best Picture snub by our streaming team. Thankfully, it won a golden statue for Keiran Culkin's incredible performance, so it still took home some Oscars glory.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out these five Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, March 4.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Dead Money' (2024)

"Dead Money" stars Emilie Hirsch as Andy, a professional poker player. The movie begins with him playing at a home poker game, but things take a turn when the game is robbed at gunpoint.

However, things take a turn again when Andy decides to steal from the robbers. He and his girlfriend Chloe (India Eisley) try to run but ultimately Andy gets drawn into the biggest poker game of his life and this time, the stakes are deadly.

'Ratatouille' (2007)

"Ratatouille" is a great Pixar movie. It's one of my favorites and was famously parodied in the Best Picture-winning "Everything Everywhere All At Once." In short, it's beloved.

The star of the movie is Remy (Patton Oswalt), a young Parisian rat passionate about cooking. That passion comes from where his family lives in France, which is directly related to the restaurant of the late great chef Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett).

But Remy is a rat and knows his dreams of becoming a chef aren't the most realistic. That all changes though when his cooking talent is discovered by the restaurant's garbage boy Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano). They develop a symbiotic relationship where Remy controls Alfredo like a marionette, allowing the rat to cook and the boy to be a famous chef.

'A Real Pain' (2024)

"A Real Pain" stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as cousins David and Benji. Through the course of the movie, we learn they were nearly as close as brothers growing up, but as they've grown up their paths in life have largely diverged.

David has a family and a steady job selling banner ads on the internet. Benji, meanwhile, lives a somewhat more aimless life and is far less reserved than his cousin. So when the two take a trip to Poland to visit the homeland of their late grandmother, it's not just their Jewish heritage that gets explored.

This comedy drama was one of my favorite movies of last year. Eisenberg also wrote and directed it and should have been nominated for Best Picture. He wasn't but he did score a nomination for Best Original Screenplay and Culkin won Best Supporting actor for his performance as Benji.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

