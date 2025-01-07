Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
These are the best movies to watch this week
The best streaming services, including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.
This week, there are a ton of movies to choose from in the top 10, including a few movies from last year that are newly arrived on the streaming service. That includes a new psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway and an absurd comedy drama starring Amy Adams. Finally, rounding out my picks from the 10 is "John Wick," which in my humble opinion is the greatest action movie ever made.
So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.
This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, January 7.
BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10
'Mothers' Instinct' (2024)
This psychological thriller from last year stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway as next-door neighbors, Alice Bradford and Céline Jennings. Set in 1960s America, "Mothers' Instinct" begins with a horrible tragedy. The day after Céline's birthday, her son Max (Baylen D. Bielitz) is playing perilously on the balcony of their suburban home. Alice spots him but arrives too late to save him, and when Céline arrives all she sees is Alice alone on the balcony
From there, the neighborly friendship between Alice and Céline turns sour, especially as the latter grows closer to the former's son, Theo (Eamon O'Connell). If you love a classic Hitchcockian thriller, then this star-driven period drama could be worth checking out now that it's on Hulu.
Watch on Hulu
'Nightbitch' (2024)
This black comedy horror movie is one of 2024's more absurd films. Based on the 2021 novel of the same name, "Nightbitch" stars Amy Adams as Mother, who has put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom for her two-year-old son (Arleigh and Emmett Snowden).
Of course, there's nothing remarkable about that premise. No, what makes this movie so strange is that, after a period of feeling isolated and frustrated, Mother notices that she has developed animal characteristics. More specifically ... she thinks she's turning into a dog. But can she actually shift into a canine? Or is it all in her head? You'll have to watch to find out.
Watch on Hulu
'John Wick' (2014)
"John Wick" stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin John Wick. John has retired from contract killing and is grieving his recently deceased wife Helen (Bridget Moynahan). One day, he happens across Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen), the petulant son of Russian crime boss Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), and Iosef takes a liking to John's car. That night Iosef breaks into John's house, steals the car and kills John's dog, which was a final gift from his beloved Helen.
This, as Viggo later informs his son, was a huge mistake. Because now John is back and still really good at killing anyone who stands in the way of his quest for revenge. This is, simply put, a brilliant movie. While the "John Wick" franchise that it spawned has largely also been brilliant, this movie is less grandiose than its successors. Its action is more grounded and its world-building is more concise. It's also one of my four favorite movies ever made, so go check it out now on Hulu.
Watch on Hulu
HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW
- "Mothers' Instinct"
- "Nightbitch"
- "Amber Alert"
- "ABC 20/20"
- "Twilight"
- "The Town"
- "John Wick"
- "John Wick: Chapter 2"
- "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"
- "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
- "Alice, Darling"
- "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1"
- "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2"
- "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
