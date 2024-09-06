How to watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' online and from anywhere — date, time

"The Sopranos" was the television show that changed television shows forever. A longform drama series with multiple, intertwining character arcs that enthralled its fans over the course of 86 one-hour instalments. And now, 25 years on from its premiere, comes a critically acclaimed documentary that gets into the weeds with its creator. Here's how you can watch "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can it really be a quarter of a century since Tony Soprano first walked into Dr Melfi's office? And with it the introduction of one of the small screen's most complex, most fascinating, most endearingly dangerous patriarchs.

If you lived and breathed all six seasons of "The Sopranos", we're telling you nothing you don't already know. But there's one man who might be able to... series creator, showrunner and head writer, David Chase.

Over the course of almost three hours, supremo documentary maker Alex Gibney — an Oscar winner for 2008's "Taxi to the Dark Side" — probes the recesses of Chase's mind and memory to better understand how the iconic show came into being and what made it such an enduring hit that paved the way for so many great shows that have been made since.

With the two chatting in a replica of Melfi's psychiatrist’s surgery, prepare to feel a wave of nostalgia for New Jersey's most famous fictional gangster family as Gibney pulls together clips, audition videos and behind-the-scenes footage that will bring all the talk of gabagool, mutzadell and pasta fazool come rushing back.

A hit when it premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York, read on to see how you can watch "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' online in the U.S.

Both episodes of this documentary will be broadcast back-to-back on HBO in the U.S. from 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, September 7. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' from anywhere with a VPN

If "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' around the world

How to watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' online in Canada

You can watch "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. Both episodes go out on Saturday, September 7 from 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' in the U.K.

"Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Sunday, September 8 and then again as a double-bill from 10 p.m.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £28/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" on streaming specialist Binge from Sunday, September 8.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch episode 1 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. AEST (or on-demand) on Famous, with episode 2 going out the week after at the same time.

