Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The weather outside is frightful, and that means there's no better time to curl up with some popcorn and check out what's new on the best streaming services. But with so much on offer, narrowing down what to watch can be a task in and of itself.

To cut through the noise, I make a beeline for Max's top 10 list of the most-watched movies. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's as good a tool as any to see what's got everyone buzzing. To help you figure out which movies are actually worth the hype, we're highlighting the three best movies to watch in Max's top 10. This includes a gripping new courtroom drama, a stranger-than-fiction true crime documentary, and a twisted Christmas horror movie.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on December 21.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Juror #2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Clint Eastwood's latest (and potentially last) movie "Juror No. 2" drummed up plenty of buzz from critics despite its limited box office release, and the courtroom drama seems to finally be finding its audience on streaming. Nicholas Hoult stars as Justin Kemp, a juror on a high-profile murder trial who faces a gut-wrenching realization as the facts of the case come to light: that he may be the killer.

On trial is James Sythe (Gabriel Basso) after his girlfriend Kendall Carter (Francesca Eastwood) is discovered dead beneath a bridge following their drunken fight. As an ambitious local prosecutor (Toni Collette) seeks to make an example of Sythe in a crucial election year, Justin is forced to confront a troubling dilemma. The night of her death, he hit what he thought was a deer with his car after breaking his sobriety streak at the same bar. Now, he must decide whether to speak out or let an innocent man take the fall for a crime he might have committed.

Watch on Max now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot'

The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot Official Trailer | ID - YouTube Watch On

Max's latest documentary dives into a crime that shook the blue-collar town of Channelview, Texas in the '90s. Wanda Webb Holloway, a 36-year-old mother, was charged with conspiring to kill the mother of her 14-year-old daughter's cheerleading rival.

In an attempt to win a spot on the cheerleading squad for her own daughter, the so-called Pom-Pom Mom allegedly tried to hire a hitman to bump off the mother before police caught wind and arrested her. The two-hour special sheds light on the bizarre case and its fallout, including an interview with Holloway's daughter revealing new details about her mother's plot and how it's impacted her in the decades since.

Watch it on Max now

'Krampus'

Krampus - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Santa isn't the only festive figure who's gonna find out who's naughty or nice. Enter Krampus — a demonic, horned creature from European folklore, feared for punishing both non-believers and misbehaving children. And unfortunately for the dysfunctional family at the heart of this twisted Christmas movie, Krampus is on his way.

A bitter family feud, a fierce blizzard, and a power outage are just the beginning of their nightmare. Soon, they find themselves picked off one by one by an otherworldly force that’s hungry for much more than just milk and cookies. With a star-studded cast featuring Toni Collette, Adam Scott, and David Koechner, this darkly comedic slasher delivers a delightfully devilish holiday treat for horror lovers.

Watch it on Max now

Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

Max top 10 movies right now

'Juror No. 2' (2024) Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024) 'The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot' (2024) 'Den of Thieves' (2018) 'Krampus' (2015) 'Elf' (2003) 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989) 'The Goonies' (1985) 'Clash of the Titans' (2010)