Netflix is getting my favorite psychological thriller show ever — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

I have to admit that I was late to the "Yellowjackets" hype train. But after coming across the news of season 3 releasing sometime in 2025, I thought I would give this psychological thriller a go. And man, I did not expect to love it as much as I did. After binge-watching two seasons in just a few days, it flew straight into my top five favorite thriller shows of all time.

So, you can imagine my excitement when Netflix confirmed "Yellowjackets" season 1 is coming to the platform next month. That’s right — the month of Halloween is starting off with a bang. As someone who was both mesmerized and unnerved by this show, I genuinely can’t wait for even more people to experience the freaky twists and unsettling brilliance that has earned it a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’re looking for a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat (and maybe give you some sleepless nights) this is the one to watch. Here’s everything you need to know about "Yellowjackets" and when it lands on one of the best streaming services.

What is 'Yellowjackets' about?

"Yellowjackets" is a gripping psychological thriller series that delves into the distressing aftermath of a plane crash. The show begins with a high school girls' soccer team crashing in the remote Ontario wilderness while traveling to a national championship. The show alternates between two timelines: the immediate survival period in the 1990s and the lives of the survivors decades later as they come to terms with the trauma and secrets from their past.

In the 1990s timeline, you’ll see the extreme lengths the girls go to in order to survive in the wilderness, revealing a descent into brutality and primal instincts. The present-day timeline follows the now-adult survivors as they face the lingering impact of their ordeal, with their pasts threatening to ruin their seemingly "normal" lives.

'Yellowjackets' will creep its way under your skin

If you’re anything like me and love a good thriller, "Yellowjackets" will definitely creep under your skin and stick with you long after you’ve finished watching. From the very first episode, I was hooked by the chilling world of these unfortunate characters, whose twisted fates and unsettling secrets are what make the show so gripping. It’s a genuinely fascinating but disturbing watch that encouraged me to press "next episode" until I had consumed both seasons in under a week.

There’s so much to love about this show, but it’s the incredible cast that truly makes it shine. Without their exceptional performances, the show wouldn’t be nearly as compelling or impactful. Take adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) — her portrayal of a once-innocent girl now grappling with her dark, hidden demons was so hauntingly authentic that it felt like I was peering directly into her fractured mind.

Then there’s the older Natalie, brilliantly brought to life by Juliette Lewis. On the outside, Natalie seems tough and closed off, but there’s so much more going on. I found myself always wondering what everyone around her was really thinking. Her battles with addiction and past issues are shown in a way that feels very real, making it hard not to feel for her and get caught up in her struggles.

But it’s Courtney Eaton’s portrayal of teen Lottie that really left a mark on me. Lottie starts out as a seemingly ordinary teenager, but the more time spent watching this series, you’ll start to notice her character has a chilling depth. Her descent into what appears to be a spiritual or possibly supernatural role in the group’s survivalist culture is genuinely terrifying to watch.

Overall, the show does a fantastic job at creating an atmosphere where every character’s secrets are like ticking time bombs. Critics agree with this since "Yellowjackets" season 1 has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Craig Mathieson from The Age said: "An uncanny mix of implacable horror, conspiracy-laded mystery, and barbed character comedy. It’s as adept at making you scream with fear and scream with laughter, then it lets you question what really divides the two." Meanwhile, The Ringer's Alison Herman described this show perfectly: "It's a fast, freaky ride. Strap on those oxygen masks; it's about to, quite literally, go down..."

Shirley Li from The Atlantic also had an interesting take that I agree with: "In this stew of hormones, gore, and mordant farce, the series captures the way that growing out of girlhood is an inherently brutal and absurd process."

You need to stream 'Yellowjackets' when it lands on Netflix

You bet I’ll be one of the first to stream "Yellowjackets" season 1 again when it lands on Netflix on October 1. This show is a shockingly good psychological thriller, as it effortlessly throws together harrowing survival drama with deeply unsettling character studies. If you love chilling twists that are part of a mind-bending experience, then keep an eye out for "Yellowjackets" when it gets added to the streamer.

If you can't wait a few more weeks for "Yellowjackets", you can stream both seasons on Paramount Plus (with Showtime).