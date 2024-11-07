Max is going to crack down on password sharing — what we know

Max is going to start cracking down on password sharing soon. Unlike Netflix's attempt, it'll be a little less aggressive as it employs "very soft messaging."

As The Verge noted during Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that the softer rollout is just the beginning. The company plans to make more progress in stopping password sharing in 2025 and 2026.

Most streamers ask users to pay extra if they share passwords with other users, and it looks like Max could use a similar method. Wiedenfels referred to password sharing as “a form of price rises,” saying the company will start “asking members who have not signed up, or multi-household members to pay a little bit more.”

Outside of password sharing, Max could increase prices across the board, as Wiedenfels spoke about the "premium nature" of Max leaving room for a price hike. The current price of the streaming service is "judicious," according to Wiedenfels.

The price went up by $1 in June for the ad-free plan, bringing the price in the U.S. to $16.99 instead of $15.99. Another increase might make the service's value seem less "judicious," though it'll be interesting to see how users respond to higher costs and password-sharing crackdowns.

This is hardly Max's first time considering cracking down on users sharing passwords. Back in April, the company was found to have some detailed plans regarding password sharing.

In the end, streaming services are designed to make the companies running them money, so it makes sense that Max and all of the best streaming services would want everyone watching to pay.

Max is our favorite streaming service because of its excellent, large library, which includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos" and "The Wire." Plus, the service has its own originals and a variety of licensed shows. There are movies and live sports too. Max starts at $9.99 for an ad-supported plan, and you can ditch the ads for just $6 more.