How to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 online and from anywhere — date, time

Despite being the comedy with the most does-what-it-says-on-the-tin title possible, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 is still capable of providing surprises and there are plenty this time round including cosplay involving the school mascot in full outfit mode. But things are changing for the girls.

Here's how you can watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 streaming details "The Sex Lives of College Girls" S3 streams on Max from Thursday, November 21 with episodes dropping weekly at 9 p.m. ET/ PT.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Binge (7-day free trial) / Showcase

• Watch anywhere

If season 2 brought disastrous relationships, ex-boyfriend issues, bad hook-ups and all the rest of life at Essex, at least Kimberly, Leighton, Bela, and Whitney could be relied upon to deliver drama and great comedy every episode as Gen Z's indomitable female fab four.

Leighton is now out of there - although she will appear in a handful episodes in season 3 - and Kasey is in with her long-term boyfriend and irritating ways. How will the girls react? What happens now? Whatever it is, you know it's going to make you laugh and cry.

Read on to see how you can watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 online in the U.S.

The best way to watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 is on Max. The first episode drops on Thursday, November 21. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10on any of its tiers.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

If "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 around the world

How to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 online in Canada

You can watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service from Thursday, November 21. New episodes will be released weekly at 9.00 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need a VPN to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 in the U.K.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" is licensed in the U.K. by ITV and the first two seasons are available to stream on ITVX now. There is no release date for season 3 as yet but it should be soon.

Anybody traveling in the U.K. who wants to catch the show on their own domestic streaming platform should use a VPN.

How to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 on streaming specialist Binge from Friday, September 22. It is also available to watch on Showcase via Foxtel at 9.30 p.m.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Aussies traveling abroad who want to catch the show can use a VPN to watch via their own domestic streaming platform.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 cast

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly

Amrit Kaur as Bela

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney

Reneé Rapp as Leighton

Christopher Meyer as Canaan

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila

Renika Williams as Willow

Gracie Lawrence as Kacey

Mia Rodgers as Taylor

Nabeel Muscatwalla as Arvind

Rebecca Wisocky as Professor Dorfmann

Michael Hsu Rosen as Brian

Devin Craig

Ruby Cruz

Michael Provost

Roby Attal

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 episode list

Season 03 Episode 01: "Welcome Back to Essex" - Thursday, November 21

S03 E02: "Lila by Lila" - Thursday, November 28

S03 E03: TBA - Thursday, December 5

S03 E04: TBA - Thursday, December 12

S03 E05: TBA - Thursday, December 19

S03 E06: TBA - Thursday, December 26

S03 E07: TBA - Thursday, January 2

S03 E08: TBA - Thursday, January 9

S03 E09: TBA - Thursday, January 16

S03 E10: TBA - Thursday, January 23

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 trailer

