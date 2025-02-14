HBO seemingly confirms how many more seasons of 'The Last Of Us' we're getting

"The Last Of Us" season 2 might not be back on our screens until April, but it sounds like the HBO and Max video game adaptation won't be over anytime soon.

According to HBO exec Francesca Orsi, the series could spread The Last Of Us Part II's story across even more seasons of TV. Hurrah!

Speaking to Deadline at a premiere event for "The White Lotus" season 3, Orsi said it's "looking like" the series will run for two further seasons.

"We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons," Orsi said. "I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we're done."

This schedule aligns with what showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. Mazin said it was "pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3", while Druckmann coyly added: "We know what we need to do going forward, but we couldn't tell you right now exactly how many episodes or how many seasons it would take to get there."

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Orsi also told the publication what she felt might surprise fans about the next chapter: "There are certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group", she said, "and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it.

"There's a certain way [the show] is presenting them in wardrobe and makeup that feels really different than the average person."

Anyone who has played the second game will know that we are in for one hell of an emotional rollercoaster (yes, even compared to what we saw in season 1), though we wouldn't want to spoil what's in store here.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Season 2 will introduce a number of new characters to the show, most notably Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the daughter of a surgeon murdered by Joel who is out for revenge. We'll also meet key figures from the Jackson, Wyoming survivors community like Jesse (Young Mazino), Dina (Isabela Merced), and some of Abby's connections, such as Nora (Tati Gabrielle), Manny (Danny Ramirez) and Owen (Spencer Lord).

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright's been cast as the leader of the Washington Liberation Front, and Catherine O'Hara's also due to appear in an as-yet-unknown role.

It's been over two years since the first season debuted, but the wait's nearly over. The seven-episode second season of "The Last Of Us" premieres on HBO and Max this April (an exact release date is yet to be confirmed).

