'Euphoria' season 3 — HBO just gave us our first look as production gets underway

Three years after the second season aired, HBO has given us a major "Euphoria" season 3 update.

If you've been patiently waiting for the Max drama, we've got good news: production on the show's third season is officially underway, and as proof, we've been given our first look at the new season.

This first-look image (below) was shared on HBO's social channels and admittedly gives very little away. It's simply a still featuring a dimly lit Rue Bennett (Zendaya) looking over her left shoulder. The image was so dark we edited it slightly to bump up the brightness.

(Image credit: HBO)

Nevertheless, it's at least worth highlighting simply to know that the show is eventually going to make its way back to our screens. It also means the series is roughly following the plan laid out last summer.

At the time, executive VP HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, Francesca Orsi, said "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of "Euphoria" to life for the fans” (via THR).

What do we know about 'Euphoria' season 3 right now?

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Sadly, we've not learned too much more info about the show's next chapter, save for the fact that it's moving on from high school drama thanks to a time jump.

Back in October 2024, Zendaya offered her two cents on the show's future, and stressed why the time jump is a good move for the show's future. During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's "The Awardist" podcast, she said: "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," before quipping, "'And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!'"

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too", Zendaya added.

We don't have plot specifics just yet, though we do know that most of our core castmates will be back in season 3, with Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo all expected to return.

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO Max)

There will be at least a couple of faces missing from that cast, though. For one, Storm Reid has confirmed her character, Rue's younger sister, Gia, won't be making an appearance.

"I’m very excited for Season 3,” Reid told Rotten Tomatoes on the Governors Awards red carpet last November. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. "Euphoria’s" a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon."

Barbie Ferreira has also clarified that her "Euphoria" character, Kat, won't appear next time, either. Her season 2 screen time was already minimal, and the star said "my character, who I love so dearly, I don't think there was a place for her to go" while appearing on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard" back in 2023.

Hopefully, we'll get more details about "Euphoria" season 3 — including a release date — soon. If you need something new to watch while you wait, check out our guide to the best shows like "Euphoria" or our round-up for the best shows on Max for tons more recommendations.