7 best Max movies to watch now before they leave next week

Max subscribers must be on the naughty list this year because the streaming service is offering a proverbial lump of coal this holiday season in the form of dozens of excellent movies being removed from its library. Some of the best movies ever made are leaving the platform, giving you just a few days left to stream these cinema classics.

On Tuesday, December 31, a large slew of movies will be removed (you can see the full list thanks to this Reddit post ), and the casualties will include “The Dark Knight,” “Jurassic Park” and the “Saw” franchise among numerous other heavy-hitters. It’s a real blow, especially as we rank Max as the best streaming service around in large part because of its extensive backlog of must-watch movies and prestigious television.

Fortunately, you’ve still got time left to enjoy these favorites (and there’s always the chance they will return down the road). So, these are the Max movies you need to watch now before they are removed from the service at the end of the month...

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Superhero movies have dominated cinema in the 21st century, and while there have been many quality efforts from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Spider-Man 2”, none burn quite as brightly as “The Dark Knight”. The second chapter of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, this legendary movie set a standard that many have attempted to match, but none have surpassed. Playing out more like an epic crime drama than a traditional comic book flick, it spins a rich web of intrigue and thrills, and Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker has gone beyond iconic.

Set in the crime-riddled Gotham City, Batman (Christian Bale) is a watchful protector, working with allies Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) to clean up the city. But when a new criminal calling himself the Joker (Ledger) appears on the scene, Gotham is plunged into criminal chaos, and Batman faces his toughest test as he squares off against his arch nemesis, and an unexpected threat that is much closer to home.

‘Garden State’ (2004)

While making a name for himself as the loveable young doctor J.D. on the popular sitcom “Scrubs”, Zach Braff also proved himself to be a talented filmmaker in his directorial debut, “Garden State.” Released in 2004, this indie rom-com was praised for its relatable characters, melancholic tone and it’s Grammy award-winning soundtrack. All these years later, Braff is still trying to chase the high of “Garden State” with his subsequent directing effort never quite reaching the same bar, or enjoying a similar level of acclaim or attention.

In “Garden State,” Braff plays Andrew Largeman, a struggling L.A. actor working in a Vietnamese restaurant to make ends meet, who must return home to New Jersey following the death of his mother. Andrew is sleepwalking through life, but his worldview is shifted when he meets the carefree Sam (Natalie Portman), and as the two grow closer Andrew discovers the joy of living for the moment. While “Garden State” relies on a lot of genre tropes, it’s just quirky enough to feel fresh.

‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

2011’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” is a rare breed. It’s an American remake of an international movie that tops the original. A huge part of the reason this English-language version is better is due to director David Fincher. The “Seven” and “Fight Club” filmmaker sure does know his way around a mystery thriller, and he brings Stieg Larsson’s best-selling novel to life with gritty noir flair. The lead performances from Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara are fantastic, with strong support from Stellan Skarsgård, Robin Wright and Christopher Plummer.

Mikael Blomkbist (Craig) is a disgraced journalist who is given a chance to repair his tattered reputation when he’s hired by a wealthy tycoon (Plummer) to investigate the disappearance of his grandniece some 40 years ago. Enlisting the help of a rebellious but highly-skilled hacker, Lisbeth Salander (Mara), to assist in his investigation, the pair discover that unearthing the truth will be no easy task, and the closer they come to answers the more shadowy figures pushback.

‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

It feels almost foolish to attempt to summarize the legacy of “Jurassic Park.” The highest-grossing film ever made at the time of its release in 1993, and spawning half a dozen sequels (the latest is due out next summer), its reputation is as legendary as the T-Rex that adorns its iconic poster. This sci-fi action-adventure broke new ground upon release and hasn’t aged a bit even three decades later, it remains among the greatest blockbuster movies of all time.

If you somehow don’t know the basic plot of “Jurassic Park” (have you been fossilized in amber since the '90s?), it’s set within a vast theme park full of cloned dinosaurs. When a small group, including Alan Grant (Sam Neil), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), are given the chance to tour the park before it’s grand opening to the public, this dream experience becomes a prehistoric nightmare when the dinos break free and go on a rampage.

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is a breathtaking action movie. From the stunning yellow-dominated color palette to the incredible use of practical effects, director George Miller crafted a franchise movie that felt like a complete breath of fresh air back in 2015. And almost a decade later, it’s lost none of its gas-powered impact. This post-apocalyptic movie is sheer entertainment distilled into its purest form, and I simply never get bored of rewatching it.

Following a stunning opening that sees the eponymous Max (Tom Hardy) captured by chrome-covered War Boys, the lone wander finds himself embroiled in a daring escape plan as Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) leads the five wives of cruel Citadel ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) into the wasteland in the hopes of securing their freedom. Naturally, the ruthless dictator isn’t going to let his subjects leave without a fight and gives chase. What follows is a high-speed pursuit through the desert full of thrills and memorable moments.

‘Saw’ (2004)

At the end of the month (almost) the entire Saw franchise will be removed from Max, and while the gory horror series devolved into a mess of illogical plotting and terrible twist endings at a rapid speed, the first “Saw” remains a very enjoyable horror movie. Directed by James Wan, its grungy tone won’t be for everybody, but its narrative unfolds at a pleasing pace, and the franchise’s (in)famous traps are featured enough to be highly effective but aren’t over-the-top to the truly absurd degree they would be in later “Saw” sequels.

“Saw” opens with a photographer named Adam (Leigh Whannell) and a doctor, Lawrence (Cary Elwes), awaking in a grimy bathroom chained to pipes at either end of the room. Trapped by a sadistic serial killer who has been dubbed “Jigsaw,” they must survive his brutal traps to secure their freedom. Any self-respecting horror fan needs to at least watch the first “Saw” movie, but unless you’re a completionist, you can safely skip the sequels.

‘Scream 4’ (2011)

With the reboot series going strong (‘Scream 7’ is due in 2026), and the original trilogy cemented in horror history, “Scream 4” has become the black sheep of the franchise. This is a great shame, in my opinion. This 2011 slasher sequel is hugely entertaining, and its lambasting of the horror reboot trend that was rife in the 2010s remains relevant to this day. Plus, it sees the entire original cast return alongside worthwhile new faces Emma Robert, Hayden Panettiere and Rory Culkin.

Set 15 years after the original “Scream,” Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has returned to Woodsboro to promote her new book. Reconnecting with old friends Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey (David Arquette), she also spends time with her teenage cousin Jill (Roberts). But a new Ghostface soon arrives on the scene and begins a fresh series of brutal killings. Forced into action Sidney must unmask this new generation killer before they can destroy everything she loves.

