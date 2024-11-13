5 new to Max movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

As the weather cools and you need something to binge, there’s no better time to explore the latest offerings on Max. If you're looking for something new to stream, there’s a fresh crop of critically acclaimed movies now available that are sure to suit any taste.

Whether you're in the mood for a thriller or a feel-good flick to lift your spirits, these movies are all worth adding to your watchlist. And they have all earned the rare distinction of a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking them as true crowd-pleasers and critical successes.

So, here’s a closer look at five standout movies streaming on Max right now, each with a Rotten Tomatoes score that speaks for itself.

‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

“Unforgiven” tells the story of William Munny (Clint Eastwood), a retired gunslinger and former outlaw who has settled down to a quiet life as a farmer after marrying and promising to leave his violent past behind. However, after his wife’s death and faced with poverty, Munny is drawn back into his old life when he learns about a bounty offered to avenge a brutal assault on a prostitute in the town of Big Whiskey.

The movie follows Munny, his old partner Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), and the “Schofield Kid,” a young man eager to make a name for himself, as they go on a mission to claim the bounty. Along the way, Munny grapples with the moral consequences of his violent past and the price of seeking justice.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

‘The Full Monty’ (1997)

“The Full Monty” is a British comedy-drama that tells the story of a group of unemployed men in Sheffield, England, who decide to become male strippers to make money and reclaim a sense of purpose.

Set against the backdrop of a declining steel industry, the film follows Gaz (Robert Carlyle), a former steelworker who, struggling to support his son, comes up with the idea of a one-night-only strip show with his friends. Despite their lack of dance experience, body confidence, and self-esteem they draw attention by promising to go “the full monty” — meaning they will strip completely naked.

As the men prepare for their big performance, they confront personal insecurities, financial struggles, and relationship challenges, which strengthens their bonds and helps them rediscover a sense of self-worth.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

“Goodfellas” is a crime drama based on the true story of Henry Hill and his life in the Italian-American mafia. The movie follows Henry (Ray Liotta) from his youth, when he becomes enamored with the mob lifestyle, through his rise in the mafia and eventual downfall.

The story is narrated by Henry, who describes his experiences with organized crime, beginning as a low-level errand boy and eventually working his way up to become a key player in the Lucchese crime family. He works closely with ruthless mobsters like Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), forming close bonds but also facing the constant threat of betrayal. Henry's glamorous world begins to unravel due to his involvement in drugs, infighting among mobsters and paranoia from FBI surveillance.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

‘Watchmen Chapter I’ (2024)

“Watchmen Chapter I” is set in an alternate reality where superheroes once played a major role, masked crime fighters known as “costumed adventurers.” Now, they have been outlawed by a society that no longer tolerates vigilantism. By 1985, these heroes were either retired or repurposed by the government.

The brutal killing of The Comedian, a former hero now working as a government agent, catches the eye of Rorschach, one of the last active vigilantes. As Rorschach dives into the investigation, he pulls his former allies — Nite Owl, Silk Spectre, Dr. Manhattan, and Ozymandias — into a web of secrets and confrontations with their pasts, each other, and a conspiracy that endangers their lives and the fate of a world teetering on the edge of nuclear conflict.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

“Jurassic Park” (1993) is an absolute classic that centers around a groundbreaking theme park on a remote island, Isla Nublar. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has used advanced genetic engineering to bring dinosaurs back to life, creating a unique attraction where visitors can view these magnificent creatures up close. However, when a group — including paleontologists Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Hammond’s grandchildren — visit the park for a preview, things go terribly wrong.

A tropical storm and a security breach caused by a disgruntled employee, Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), disable the park’s electric fences, allowing the dinosaurs to escape. Chaos ensues as the visitors struggle to survive encounters with dangerous dinosaurs, including the deadly Tyrannosaurus rex and cunning Velociraptors.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

